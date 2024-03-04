The Budgetnista's Three Steps to Budgeting Brilliance

In the world of personal finance, budget isn't just a tool—it's a snapshot of your financial reality, paving the way for financial wellness and security. According to renowned personal financial educator and author of "Get Good with Money," Tiffany Aliche, widely known as "The Budgetnista," understanding where your money goes, is paramount to constructing a stable financial house.

Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche speaks onstage during 2022 InvestFest | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Aliche, widely known as "The Budgetnista," stands out as America's favorite financial educator and a New York Times bestselling author. A former teacher with a Master's degree in Education, she has leveraged her expertise to champion financial education.

Notably, her efforts played an important role in passing The Budgetnista Law (A1414) in January 2019, mandating financial education for middle school students in New Jersey. With her "Live Richer Movement," she has empowered over two million women, helping them save, manage, and pay off hundreds of millions of dollars.

Beyond her impactful work, she has made history as the first black woman to grace the solo cover of Money Magazine, earning an NAACP nomination and cohosting the Webby Award-winning podcast "Brown Ambition."

A budget isn't merely a list of expenditures; it's a strategic plan to allocate every dollar effectively. As Sophia Bera Daigle, a certified financial planner and founder of Gen Y Planning, says, "You're supposed to give each dollar a job." This meticulous approach not only helps in managing day-to-day expenses but also forms the basis for building financial safeguards such as emergency savings and retirement contributions.

Moreover, creating a budget provides a roadmap to assess your spending patterns, identify potential areas for improvement, and ultimately achieve your financial goals. A strong budget, therefore, becomes the bedrock upon which you build your financial future.

1. Make a list of expenses

Aliche suggests starting by compiling a comprehensive list of all your monthly expenses. This includes both fixed expenses like rent or car payments, as well as variable expenses such as groceries and utilities. Additionally, it's important to account for less frequent expenses like annual memberships or quarterly taxes.

2. Check your records

After listing your expenses, cross-reference them with your actual spending. Dive into your recent debit and credit card statements to get a realistic view of your monthly expenditures. This step provides insight into whether your estimates align with your spending habits, helping you refine your budget accordingly.

3. Assess income vs. spending

With a clear picture of your monthly expenses, it's time to evaluate how your spending aligns with your income. This step, termed, "the tears and tissues" by Aliche, can be an eye-opener. Many individuals realize they are overspending during this phase.

Tolu Lawrence and Tiffany Aliche speak at the Global Citizen NOW Summit | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Financial mistakes can be burdensome, but overcoming them requires resilience and a supportive community. "Understand that money is a team sport. You need a 'board of directors' to help you reach your goals, such as an accountability partner, an accountant, and a financial advisor," Aliche adds.

