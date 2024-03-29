Phony Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Continue to Be Sold; Tips to Ensure Safe Booking

Fans of Taylor Swift who are excited to see her perform live in Europe or North America during the Eras Tour should beware of con artists who are coming up with inventive ways to deceive people into buying phony tickets, which may cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. During the first year of the Eras Tour, Dr Andrew Reeves, an Australian psychologist and researcher at the University of Adelaide, examined fraud. He looks at the ways con artists use people's vulnerabilities to their advantage. "We anticipated that scammers might send phishing emails claiming there are tickets available or suggesting there's an issue with your tickets, prompting you to click a link to resolve it," he says, per USA Today.

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground | Photo by Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"However, the most common tactic was impersonating your friends or hacking into acquaintances' social media accounts and offering tickets to the Eras Tour, claiming they couldn't attend anymore," Reeves reveals. This precise situation occurred to Nikki Duplessis shortly after Christmas in Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom. She had intended to take her sister to the concert.

"She has helped us cope with the pain of losing our mom," Duplessis shared emotionally. A friend mentioned Duplessis in the comments of a mutual friend's Facebook post, advertising three tickets for the Liverpool show on June 14 for £188 ($233) each. "The person contacted me through Facebook Messenger, and I went ahead and sent the money," Duplessis recounted, displaying screenshots of the conversation. "But then, I was blocked. It turned out the account had been hacked."

Despite reporting the fraudulent transaction to her bank, Duplessis was unsuccessful in retrieving her £564 ($699). As a result, she remains without tickets for the show.

Dr. Reeves pointed out a crucial aspect specific to Taylor Swift's situation that aligns perfectly with the tactics of attackers. "Attackers thrive on instilling fear and inducing quick decisions," he explained. "They aim to make people act impulsively without considering whether it's a wise decision," he continued.

Dazen Vrilla was counting down the days and miles to get to Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore. She tried her hardest, as an Indonesian journalist, to get tickets as soon as they went on sale on Ticketmaster but she was unable to attend the only concert in Southeast Asia. "I turned 30 in December, and I made it clear to my best friend that I didn't care how she managed it but I wanted a ticket to Taylor Swift for my birthday," Vrilla said on WhatsApp. Shania Sisilia made arrangements for Vrilla to receive an additional ticket which was bought from a third party, thanks to her acquaintance. In an attempt to see Taylor Swift perform live, they journeyed to Singapore together. Sadly, it was discovered that the tickets were fraudulent, leaving them disappointed. They got together with other supporters outside the stadium for an exciting event known as "Taylorgating" where they sang and danced.

After Vrilla posted about her experience on Instagram, other Indonesian Swifties helped them out by getting them face-value tickets to a different event. For $1,200, Vrilla even succeeded in obtaining a VIP seat. She found the con artist and recovered her money thanks to her investigative journalism skills. Vrilla's story ended happily despite the initial setback as she had an amazing concert experience.

Here are some essential tips to avoid scams when purchasing tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts:

1. Book via Taylor Swift's official website: For domestic and foreign performance dates, always buy tickets straight from Taylor Swift's official website. You can access authorized resell sites by clicking on the shows from her page. Continue to check often for any fresh ticket opportunities.

2. Unrealistic deals: The demand for tickets to Swift's Eras Tour is extraordinarily high due to her great popularity. A ticket offer is probably not real if it looks too good to be true. Before sending any money, always make sure an offer is genuine by asking questions.

3. Steer clear of dubious links and apps: Exercise caution when opening dubious links or downloading any apps that ask for personal information. These can be attempts at data theft through phishing.

4. Use trusted payment methods: Use safe payment methods such as PayPal's "Goods and Services" option when sending money, especially to someone you haven't met in person. If a dispute arises, this makes it simpler.

5. Verify through direct communication: If at all possible, contact the seller in person or give them a call to confirm the vendor's legitimacy before transacting any business based on posts from social media.

6. Be cautious when accessing third-party websites: Although some fans have had good luck with reseller platforms such as stubhub.com, exercise caution when accessing third-party websites. Fans have traveled great distances in the past only to discover that their tickets were void.

7. Prefer digital tickets: The majority of tickets are now sold digitally in this day and age. When purchasing printed tickets, exercise caution as they could be more easily faked.

