Looking to Splurge on Traveling? Here are Experiences Offering Best Value for Money

Pexels | Oleksandr Canary Islands

Also Read: AI set to Transform Fine Dining by Crafting Personalized Experiences Using Predictions

In the wake of the pandemic-era lockdowns that have reshaped the world, today's travelers are in pursuit of meaningful, purpose-driven experiences that foster a deeper connection to the places they explore. According to a survey conducted by a luxury travel firm, here are the experiences that travelers consider worth splurging on.

Getty Images | Laurence Griffiths

Unlike traditional daytime activities, this immersive experience takes you to destinations like Norway, Iceland, and Canada, where stargazing and the mesmerizing Northern Lights captivate visitors. For enthusiasts in search of warmer locales, a celestial spectacle awaits during the total solar eclipse in Northern Mexico on April 8. Additionally, 200 designated "Dark Sky Places" across 22 countries, from Blanco, Texas, to Albanya, Spain, beckon travelers to marvel at the unparalleled beauty of the nocturnal heavens.

Also Read: Amidst Layoff Wave, Netizens Remember How Nintendo CEO Took Salary Cuts to Protect Employees

Pexels | Iurii Ivashchenko

Also Read: ChatGPT Rival Googles Gemini Unlocks the Potential of AI to Facilitate Side Hustles; Here's How

While traditional safaris often fixate on the 'Big Five,' slow safaris offer a more relaxed and comprehensive exploration of Africa's diverse wildlife and landscapes. Going the less stealthy aspects of Africa, from birdwatching to encountering unique species like the elusive aardvark is recommended for modern travelers. This laid back approach allows travelers to appreciate the richness of Africa's ecosystems beyond the adrenaline-inducing moments of wildebeest migrations and lion hunts.

Image Source: Photo by Streetwindy |Pexels

Wellness destinations have become increasingly popular, and one can find solace in the "happiest country in the world," Bhutan, or the "Land of Smiles," Thailand. Bhutan, with its Gross National Happiness index, measures collective well-being and happiness, offering a unique approach to travel. Thailand, with its well-known areas like Chiang Mai and Koh Samui, provides a blend of tranquility and luxury, exemplified by the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort near the UNESCO-designated Khao Yai National Park.

Image Source : Photo by DSD | Pexels

Japan's captivating seasons, spanning cherry blossoms in spring to snowy peaks in winter, enthrall travelers throughout the year. Renowned for cherry blossoms in Kyoto and Kanazawa, spring enchants with its floral spectacle. Winter unveils pristine snowy landscapes, beckoning exploration and ski adventures. The Japan Rail Pass facilitates seamless travel, allowing tourists to fully immerse themselves in the country's ever-changing seasonal beauty.

Image Source: Pexels | Ingo Joseph

Expedition cruises have emerged as the breakout travel trend of the decade, combining the convenience of cruise ships with the intimacy of smaller vessels. Destinations like Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands attract adventure seekers, offering a unique blend of exploration and expert-led experiences. Expedition cruises provide a sense of romanticism reminiscent of the great explorers of the past.

Zürich, Switzerland | Pexels/H. Emre

Embark on a lavish odyssey from Paris to Istanbul aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a train synonymous with luxury. Though renowned for shorter European jaunts, this annual August departure presents a unique opportunity for a sophisticated voyage spanning the crossroads of Asia and Europe. Indulge in opulent surroundings and impeccable service, making it an unforgettable experience. Travelers can also consider synchronizing the journey with the Olympic Games, as suggested by Virtuoso, ensuring a truly memorable escapade blending world-class travel with the thrill of athletic prowess.

Pexels | Pixabay

Passion Travels encourages unleashing hobbies globally, transforming them into unforgettable experiences. Virtuoso recommends taking personal passions on the road, be it attending London's RHS Chelsea Flower Show for gardening enthusiasts, exploring Prague's Strahov Monastery library for bookworms, or embarking on a paleontology adventure with Dinosaur Trips across the United States. These passion travels cater to diverse interests, providing a unique way to immerse oneself in what they love while exploring different cultures and landscapes.

KOKOMO PRIVATE ISLAND FIJI

Embark on the epitome of seclusion with a private island retreat—an ultimate luxury escape. Booking an entire island ensures unparalleled privacy, creating an exclusive getaway. Indulge in opulence at locations such as Indonesia's Bawah Reserve or Panama's The Resort at Isla Palenque, where sandy paths replace roads and private villas replace conventional hotels. These exclusive stays redefine luxury, offering a unique experience in serene surroundings. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of untouched landscapes, where the rhythm of the ocean and the whispers of nature replace the hustle of daily life. A private island getaway promises an extraordinary retreat into ultimate seclusion and luxury.

Image Source: Sergio Amiti/Getty Images

Culinary tours have long been popular, offering a window into a culture's past and present through its cuisine. Virtuoso recommends exploring Peruvian cuisine at the Mistura Food Festival or indulging in the street food of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Cooking classes and food tourism with guides like Mexico City's The Curious Mexican not only provide a gastronomic adventure but also contribute directly to the local population.

More from MARKETREALIST

Check out Simple Hacks Which can Help Travelers Keep Their Trips Economical

This Social Media Platform has Become an Influential Force in Elections Dominated by Young Voters