Kevin Hart, the renowned comedian, actor and entrepreneur, has set his sights on the next big investment for his company, HartBeat. CEO Thai Randolph and chairman Hart are determined to expand their already successful business. They are even considering a significant capital raise.

Also Read: Plenty Of Well-Paying Jobs For Teens This Summer; Have You Applied Yet?

During an interview with Yahoo Finance Live at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Randolph emphasized their ambitious goal of keeping the world laughing together. She acknowledged that achieving this mission requires not only capital but also the right people and strategic partnerships. The Cannes Festival provides an ideal platform for HartBeat to connect with brands, talent partners, platforms and publishers—everyone who plays a crucial role in fueling their mission.

"Yes, we raised growth capital but so much of the capital that will fuel the rest of this mission comes from commercial relationships like the ones that we form here," elaborated Randolph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Also Read: Titan Sub Implosion: The Oft-Overlooked Dangers Of Extreme Tourism

HartBeat's journey to success began with a significant financial investment in April 2022. The private equity firm Abry Partners invested $100 million into Kevin Hart's entertainment empire, acquiring a minority stake and valuing HartBeat at approximately $650 million. This investment led to the merger of Hart's previous businesses, HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud, resulting in the formation of present-day HartBeat. After spending over a decade building two highly successful companies, Hart combined these entities to create one of the greatest comedic storytelling and experiences with HartBeat, per Cision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARTBEAT (@therealhartbeat)

Also Read: Meta Lowers Minimum Age For Quest VR Headset From 13 to 10, But Is It a Good Idea?

Randolph expressed the company's dedication to expansion, highlighting their impressive growth trajectory. HartBeat has doubled its revenue year on year for the past few years and expanded its team and profit margins. With over 70 projects currently in development and production, the company believes it has just begun its journey and has a long way to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARTBEAT (@therealhartbeat)

While Kevin Hart remains dedicatedly involved in the creative process at HartBeat, he also recognizes the importance of assembling a talented team to propel the company forward. Sharing his insights during the interview, Hart emphasized the value of listening, learning and embracing change. He emphasized the significance of personnel and the need to ideate at a high level to drive innovation and progress within the company.

"I am not the smartest man in the world," Hart admitted before adding, "But what I am is an amazing team player. And the team that I can say that I've been able to put around me has helped me create this thing. It's a team engine. It's a team concept."

Image Source: GettyImages/David Livingston

Hart always had inclusivity at the core of forming and expanding HartBeat Productions. "In an industry that loves to say no and close doors, I've been bullish about forging our own path and using our success to open doors for others." He is looking to innovate in entertainment with the new merger and funding and is excited about honing and supporting a new generation of comedic talents.

"I can't wait to bring the world more comedians, experiences, and stories with humor and heart," shared Hart.

More from MARKETREALIST

Auto Shop Owner Penalized for Dumping 91,000 Greasy Pennies on Ex-Employee's Property

Restaurant Ordered To Pay $140,000 To Staff For Hiring Fake Priest To Extract Confessions