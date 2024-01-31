How an Athlete's Generous Tip Despite High Food Delivery Costs Was Repaid With Kindness

Celebrities and sports stars live a life that many of us dream of as they inspire ordinary people to have extraordinary aspirations, but even the famous have everyday issues that connect them to common folk. Fred Richard, a 19-year-old gymnast who clinched the bronze medal at the 2023 World all-around competition, is on track to represent Team USA at the upcoming Paris Olympics. But even after remarkable accomplishments in gymnastics, Richard, currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan, faces the issue of the ever-increasing expenses of food delivery, a dilemma that many of us can relate to.

Image Source: Gymnast Fred Richard poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 | Photo by Harry How | Getty Images

In a candid revelation to a popular news network, Richard admitted to indulging in the convenience of DoorDash, a popular food delivery service, just like any teenager around his age would. However, he expressed bewilderment at the escalating costs, citing instances where a simple salad ended up costing him a staggering $70. While he acknowledges the health benefits of such meals, he finds himself questioning how the bill reached turns out to be so exorbitant. Nevertheless, Richard justifies these expenses as an investment in his well-being, since getting the right meal is key to his success.

Image Source: Photo by RDNE Stock project | Pexels

When it comes to choosing where to order his food from, Richard has his go-to spots around campus. He favors places like Sweetgreen, Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie, and Panera, as he appreciates their combination of convenience and health. These establishments, with their varied menus, cater to Richard's athletic dietary needs as he prepares for the challenges of Olympic competition.

Despite the financial cost of his food requirements, Richard does not hold back when it comes to tipping for excellent service. His standard is a commendable 20% of the bill, but he doesn't hesitate to go above and beyond on occasion, even tipping $50 or $100 when he feels like expressing his gratitude generously. This inclination towards generosity once paid off in an unexpected way, when he lost his phone midway through an Uber ride and couldn't leave a tip through the app. He only had a $100 bill on him but chose not to leave without tipping. To his surprise, this act of kindness led the driver to go above and beyond, tracking him down two hours later to return his lost phone. According to Richard, the generous tip left a lasting impression on the driver, beyond just appreciation and a reward for exceptional service.

Image Source: Photo by Airam Dato-on | Pexels

In conclusion, Richard's story sheds light on the relatable struggles of managing expenses, especially when it comes to food choices. Despite the financial challenges, his commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and acknowledging the efforts of service providers through generous tipping reflects a sense of responsibility and gratitude. So, in Richard's view, not only is it crucial to invest in one's well-being, but it's also important to recognize and reward exceptional service, as it might just lead to unexpected and heartwarming outcomes.

