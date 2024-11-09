ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself

Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representational image showing a line at a supermarket checkout counter | (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew)
Representational image showing a line at a supermarket checkout counter | (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew)

Self-checkouts were initially launched to enable contactless shopping during the social distancing era. But just like QR menus, retailers and customers are now done with self-checkout kiosks, even though waiting at counters remains a hassle. Consumers are so frustrated that a Walmart shopper was left in tears after finding the only option to pay for her $500 shop was through self-checkout. 

Checkout counter monitor in Walmart | (Image Source: Getty Images | James Leynse)
Image showing a checkout counter at a Walmart store | (Image Source: Getty Images | James Leynse)

The customer who was shopping with a newborn for an hour said that she seriously "considered walking out" but realized that her efforts would all go to vain if she did that. "I cried at a Walmart in Columbia today," she wrote on social media, before adding, "Was in there with a screaming newborn in my arms and a cart full of $500 worth of groceries and self-checkout was the only option. I seriously considered walking out but then the hour and 1/2 of shopping would have been for nothing," according to The Sun

The customer who felt spent by the end of the ordeal later said that she stood in line for 23 minutes because only two self-checkout stations were working at the time. She also said that none of the scan-and-go counters were operating. She even admitted, "I’m too much of a decent person to leave my cart full of items at the front but I considered."

People wait to checkout in Walmart during the Pandemic | (Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
People wait in checkout lines at a Walmart store| (Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello)

The first self-checkout kiosks were rolled out in American stores more than thirty years ago and were introduced as a new way to save time for customers and also prevent theft. While the tech did help the customers as well as businesses to an extent, it has now become a burden. With the holiday season around the corner, it looks like shoppers are in for some testing times at supermarkets. "Going to the grocery store used to be simple, and now it’s frustrating," Cindy Whittington, 66, of Fairfax, Virginia told Fortune. "You’re paying more. You’re working harder to pay for merchandise at their store. And it’s become an ordeal to check out. I should get a 5% discount," she added.

 

Walmart rolled out its Walmart+ service in the hope of improving the checkout process earlier this year. Just like retailers such as Sam's Club or Costco, Walmart+ offers its members early and exclusive access to perks such as sales promotions and fuel discounts across its partner gas stations. In the grocery shopping space, it offers home deliveries free of charge, which can help customers avoid the checkout lines.

As far as self-checkout is concerned, retailers are rethinking its role in the overall shopping experience. Businesses are trying to tackle costly self-checkout lanes and staffing concerns along with the lost revenue. 

A Walmart Supercenter cart outside of the store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
A Walmart cart outside one of its stores | (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Back in April this year, Walmart decided to remove self-checkout kiosks at select locations, including two stores in Shrewsbury, Missouri, and Cleveland, in favor of checkout lines managed by staff, according to CX Dive. However, the retail giant does not have any plans to eliminate self-checkout counters from other stores. "We currently have no additional conversions to announce," a Walmart spokesperson told CX Dive.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
1 hour ago
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
2 hours ago
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
1 day ago
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
4 days ago
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
4 days ago
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
MONEY 101
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
One of them said that talking to neighbors before launching the dog park at home is the key.
5 days ago
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
MONEY 101
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
Some apps do have the option to secure the funds using bank accounts linked to them.
5 days ago
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
5 days ago
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
MONEY 101
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
The couple are unapologetic about their decision and even have a club dedicated to spending the inheritance of kids.
5 days ago
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
MONEY 101
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
Anything from old Chinaware to vintage video games and Pokemon cards may be rare collectibles in this day and age.
Oct 31, 2024
Alabama waitress receives $10 million lottery ticket as a tip — but it turned her life upside down
MONEY 101
Alabama waitress receives $10 million lottery ticket as a tip — but it turned her life upside down
As soon as she won the lottery everyone from her colleagues to the customer and even her ex-husband claimed their share.
Oct 29, 2024
New Jersey man makes $500,000 by just investing in Lego — reveals how it's better than stocks and gold
MONEY 101
New Jersey man makes $500,000 by just investing in Lego — reveals how it's better than stocks and gold
The return on investment for these kits has outpaced that on certain stocks and precious metals.
Oct 28, 2024
Guy hits $150,000 jackpot at casino — still walked away empty-handed due to an unforgiving loophole
MONEY 101
Guy hits $150,000 jackpot at casino — still walked away empty-handed due to an unforgiving loophole
People in the comments were upset about the way casinos deprive people of their winnings by all means possible.
Oct 23, 2024
He paid just $2 for an old photo — experts say now it’s worth $5 million because of the person in it
MONEY 101
He paid just $2 for an old photo — experts say now it’s worth $5 million because of the person in it
Guijarro and his girlfriend spent a year to find evidence that could authenticate the rare picture.
Oct 22, 2024
Students need not pay with cash at this coffee shop — just give them personal data instead
MONEY 101
Students need not pay with cash at this coffee shop — just give them personal data instead
As many as 76 percent of Brown University students are registered with Shiru and they place an average of 600 orders a day.
Oct 22, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Oct 20, 2024
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches'. Now, their company is worth $15 million
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches'. Now, their company is worth $15 million
The founders refused to let the judge's cruel comments deter them from pursuing their goals.
Oct 17, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was clinically dead, then he woke up from coma and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was clinically dead, then he woke up from coma and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Oct 12, 2024
Pawn Stars tell guest his 1950s dollar bill is now worth thousands — as it's signed by two historic men
MONEY 101
Pawn Stars tell guest his 1950s dollar bill is now worth thousands — as it's signed by two historic men
Jared took his bill to one of the most famous pawn shops where they told him it was worth a small fortune.
Oct 6, 2024
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Sep 28, 2024