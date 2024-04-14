Viral Video Shows Fired Walmart Employee Trashing Store, Stirs Debate on Poor Management

A worker who was recently fired from a St. Louis-area Walmart went viral after many users recorded her destroying the store. The video that went viral on TikTok was uploaded by creator Terrell Oneal (@terrelloneal) who took the video of the woman trashing the store.

"I’m at the Walmart on West Florissant, and they just fired one of their employees," the poster says in the video, referring to a location of Walmart at 10741 West Florissant Ave in the Missouri metropolis, in the city of Ferguson.

“She’s throwing stuff right now; you don’t need to go through there.” “She said if she not working today, nobody workin'", she continued. She then shouts at the woman who can be seen throwing the items from the shelves, "Baby, that sh*t ain’t worth going to jail for."

Other shoppers in the video can be seen pretty unbothered by the antics of the woman, which is because of the already poor reputation of the store. "I saw St. Louis & IMMEDIATELY knew this was west Florissant 😭" writes @ogshaebanks user, in the comment section.

The Walmart location has a very poor rating of 1.5 stars on Yelp, with one person writing, on the website, "Avoid this place! I have shopped here several times and have NEVER had a pleasant experience. Very poor management and extremely rude workers with a few exceptions. If you value your time and peace of mind; STAY AWAY!"

People in the TikTok video's comment section had polarising opinions with some placing the blame on the workers while some blamed the poor management. "I can’t imagine why they fired her. She seems to have a great attitude! Good work ethic and customer service skills," writes @user9996878862493, while another user user2704701702735, writes, "Wanting to do this every time I have to use the self-checkout."

This is surely not the first time that a worker retaliated after they went through an unpleasant experience.

Walmart has faced criticism in the past for not ill treating their employees. In another Reddit post, a user took to the subreddit, r/walmart to ask, "Why are Walmart employees always so miserable?", many people took to the threat to give their views, one of the top comments by u/Imaginary-Photo-580, read, "Because Walmart thinks 1 person can do the work of 5 and they keep cutting our hours. Plus we have to deal with customers asking stupid questions," while another user uLodo_Dabz writes, Cause Walmart thinks 3 people can work frozen and dairy.

The retail giant was also sued on March 30 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), accusing the largest U.S. retailer of discrimination against workers with disabilities, via Reuters.

"Employees with disabilities should be able to seek medical treatment without fear of losing their jobs," EEOC lawyer Melinda Dugas said in a statement.

According to the EEOC, Walmart illegally demoted Calvin Hagan for missing too much work at a Raleigh, North Carolina store because of seizures caused by his generalized convulsive epilepsy.

The lawsuit accused Walmart of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and also sought back pay and punitive damages.

