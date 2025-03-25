Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping

The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.

Apart from Pat Sajak, his co-host Vanna White is the only iconic face that “Wheel of Fortune” fans can identify. Ever since she made her debut in the 1980s, White has stood out for her style and outfits, consistently. She has always carried herself gracefully on the show and her fashion has often been a topic of conversation among watchers. Recently, White was asked about the number of dresses she has worn so far on the show and the answer was mind blowing.

According to a report in People, White made this revelation on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. She was on it with her son Nikko Santo Pietro who said that his mother often had "full PJs days" at home. But that stands in stark contrast with the way she has worn a whopping 8,000 gowns so far in her time on the show. That number will only keep increasing as the 69-year-old has signed a new contract, keeping her at “Wheel” until the end of the 2025-26 season.

"Because we get dressed up to work. That’s the last thing we wanna do when we’re at home," White said. However, she doesn’t get to keep any of the 8,000 gowns she has worn over the years. "I don’t get to keep them, but they do let me borrow them for [events]," she said, before adding, "The Emmys or whatever... Every day a different dress for all of these years. 42 years."

Dec 13, 1982: Vanna White officially replaced Susan Stafford on Wheel of Fortune. #80s pic.twitter.com/Ob4B39NjLB — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) December 13, 2019

She had said the same thing in a separate interview with Ryan Seacrest as well. “I think that they’ve always wanted me to be like a fashion model. Like to come out every night with a different outfit because people will say, 'What’s she gonna wear tonight? I bet she’s going to wear blue. I bet you she’s going to wear green,' or whatever it is,” she had said.

She had also revealed at one point that she was not a fan of all the outfits that she had worn over the years. Rather, she has tried to wear outfits that other people might appreciate but were not necessarily to her taste. "I don't love every outfit I wear, because I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I'm trying to please everybody," she said.

The veteran “Wheel of Fortune” co-host has worked on the show the most with Pat Sajak as her partner. Most fans believe that the two have never had an argument and share a good friendship. However, White had revealed a few years ago on a different episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she had one argument with the former host during their time working together.

It was about putting ketchup or mustard on a hot dog. White revealed that she preferred the former while Sajak liked his hot dog with mustard. “Alright well, anyway, that’s what he said. 'You do not put ketchup on a hotdog,'" she said, doing a hilarious impression of her former co-worker.