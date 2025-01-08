ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."

It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing TikToker Olivia Daniels Jones and an image of a Chewy package. (Image credits: TikTok | @oliviawdaniels. X | Chewy)
Screenshots showing TikToker Olivia Daniels Jones and an image of a Chewy package. (Image credits: TikTok | @oliviawdaniels. X | Chewy)

Being a pet parent comes with a lot of responsibility, as furry friends require attention, a healthy diet, and regular checkups. Luckily, TikTok user Olivia Daniel Jones (@oliviawdaniels) recently shared a video on the platform that can help a lot of pet owners in a similar situation. She found herself in a tough spot when her dog suddenly seemed to act funny. Being a loving dog mom, she panicked for a while before she found out about a feature on the Chewy app that saved her a lot of stress.

This feature allows users to connect with a vet at any time of the day to help owners struggling to understand what’s going wrong with their furry friends. “They were having me do everything from, like, send pictures of his gums, ask me questions about his vitals. They were teaching me what signs to look for, and it just gave me peace of mind,” Olivia explained in the video which has garnered more than 375,000 views as per The Daily Dot.

 

Of course, she still had to take her dog to a vet’s office for a proper check-up but just understanding what was going wrong with her pet gave her peace of mind. That’s something any pet owner would love to have in a crisis. Her dog is presumably better than before and Chewy is one of the reasons why. It can help out especially if the situation calls for an emergency.

 

TikTok users loved the feature which is free of cost and they made their thoughts clear under the video. “Chewy should do a masterclass on how to do customer service everything they do is so thoughtful and intentional,” a user named Sagittariana Grande wrote. “They sent flowers when my dog passed. I love chewy,” quipped unicornpopcornpie.

@oliviawdaniels Thanks @Chewy and Dr. Sophia! 🥹 #fyp #petsoftiktok #chewy #sickdog ♬ original sound - olivia daniels jones

 

Chewy has recently started investing in veterinary clinics to attract new customers. As per a report in PYMNTS, it has been a massive success. The report states that the company’s net sales for the second quarter of 2024 grew by 3% to $2.86 billion. Not only are they doing a great service to pet owners, but they’ve even managed to improve their business by doing so.“With each additional week and month of operations across our clinic footprint, we are steadily accumulating data to prove our initial thesis around Chewy Vet Care,” CEO Sumit Singh said. “Although it is early, the leading indicators are promising. First, Chewy Vet Care is serving as an acquisition funnel with the proportion of net new customers acquired through our clinics, exceeding our expectations.”

 

It was also during this time that the CEO said that they were looking at ways to strengthen customer engagement through the app. Having a vet available to connect with 24/7 is certainly a great way of achieving that objective. Even several months back, the indicators of a successful future were clear.

“Unique customers who placed orders through our app increased by approximately 13% year over year, with overall mobile app orders increasing approximately 15% year over year. e observed both higher units per order and better retention when customers download and use the Chewy app,” Singh added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
24 minutes ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
She got the rare brooches for free from none other than the maker himself in the late 1930s.
3 hours ago
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
NEWS
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
Throughout the episode, Sawyer sent a shout-out to Korte Elementary through the school’s signature “howl."
4 hours ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
1 day ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
1 day ago
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
NEWS
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
1 day ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
1 day ago
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
2 days ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
2 days ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
3 days ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
3 days ago