Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."

It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.

Being a pet parent comes with a lot of responsibility, as furry friends require attention, a healthy diet, and regular checkups. Luckily, TikTok user Olivia Daniel Jones (@oliviawdaniels) recently shared a video on the platform that can help a lot of pet owners in a similar situation. She found herself in a tough spot when her dog suddenly seemed to act funny. Being a loving dog mom, she panicked for a while before she found out about a feature on the Chewy app that saved her a lot of stress.

This feature allows users to connect with a vet at any time of the day to help owners struggling to understand what’s going wrong with their furry friends. “They were having me do everything from, like, send pictures of his gums, ask me questions about his vitals. They were teaching me what signs to look for, and it just gave me peace of mind,” Olivia explained in the video which has garnered more than 375,000 views as per The Daily Dot.

Pets make our day, every day. This new year, count on us for all you need to keep them happy and healthy 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKv3vxrfi1 — Chewy (@Chewy) January 2, 2024

Of course, she still had to take her dog to a vet’s office for a proper check-up but just understanding what was going wrong with her pet gave her peace of mind. That’s something any pet owner would love to have in a crisis. Her dog is presumably better than before and Chewy is one of the reasons why. It can help out especially if the situation calls for an emergency.

Stopppp😭. @Chewy is so sweet. They do amazing work for animals and have the best customer service. They also send people cards etc if they get returns because of pets passing away. Obvi this is so funny but also just so so sweet — huh (@jcpenney666) January 6, 2025

TikTok users loved the feature which is free of cost and they made their thoughts clear under the video. “Chewy should do a masterclass on how to do customer service everything they do is so thoughtful and intentional,” a user named Sagittariana Grande wrote. “They sent flowers when my dog passed. I love chewy,” quipped unicornpopcornpie.

Chewy has recently started investing in veterinary clinics to attract new customers. As per a report in PYMNTS, it has been a massive success. The report states that the company’s net sales for the second quarter of 2024 grew by 3% to $2.86 billion. Not only are they doing a great service to pet owners, but they’ve even managed to improve their business by doing so.“With each additional week and month of operations across our clinic footprint, we are steadily accumulating data to prove our initial thesis around Chewy Vet Care,” CEO Sumit Singh said. “Although it is early, the leading indicators are promising. First, Chewy Vet Care is serving as an acquisition funnel with the proportion of net new customers acquired through our clinics, exceeding our expectations.”

What a year! Here's to all the belly rubs, friends, and Chewy deliveries made along the way 🥂 Thank you for sticking by our side and allowing us to be a part of your pets' lives 💙 https://t.co/2XOwFI2h1Y — Chewy (@Chewy) December 28, 2023

It was also during this time that the CEO said that they were looking at ways to strengthen customer engagement through the app. Having a vet available to connect with 24/7 is certainly a great way of achieving that objective. Even several months back, the indicators of a successful future were clear.

“Unique customers who placed orders through our app increased by approximately 13% year over year, with overall mobile app orders increasing approximately 15% year over year. e observed both higher units per order and better retention when customers download and use the Chewy app,” Singh added.