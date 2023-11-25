In the social media ecosystem where the attention span of audiences is getting shorter with every trend, TikTok has become a breeding ground for unique content. On a platform known for short videos to be scrolled through quickly, one of the latest phenomena captivating audiences is the rise of TikTok stars embracing 24/7 live streams. For more than three weeks, JettyJamez and AutumnRaynn have transformed their daily lives into a constant spectacle, accumulating over 500 hours of live content. What's even more astonishing is that, despite the seemingly mundane nature of their activities, the number of viewers has skyrocketed to over 2 million, turning every move they make into a source of fascination for a global audience and revenue for them.

Pexels | Tiktok trend

Also Read: Scammers are Using AI to Exploit Text Passcode Authentication; Here's How They are Doing it

To keep up with the demand and to maintain audience engagement, the couple has invested in multiple cameras, tracking them around their home. From the bedroom to the living room, and even above the toilet, every second of their lives is social media content to be leveraged for fame and fortune. The trade-off, however, is a significant loss of privacy and the potential psychological pressure of living under the constant gaze of strangers online.

In a society that craves more authentic and relatable content, JettyJamez and AutumnRaynn have positioned their life as an unfiltered reality show. However, this unbridled access comes at a cost. The "always on" mentality can lead to burnout, and the relentless scrutiny from viewers, while sometimes positive, can also result in toxicity or harassment that impacts the mental health of the streamers.

As JettyJamez himself notes, the constant live-streaming turns them into the producers of their own reality show, akin to the Kardashians, yet with the added pressure of doing it all themselves. The couple's decision to attach a camera to the ceiling, staring menacingly from above the bed, highlights the lengths they go to provide an unfiltered view of their lives.

Also Read: Drug Cartels are Using Legitimate Remittances by Ordinary People for Money Laundering; Here's How

Pexels | Live content

Also Read: Hoping to Cut Down Fuel Expenses to Tackle High Cost of Living? This TikToker has the Answers

Beyond the financial incentives, the constant interaction between TikTok stars and their audience has given rise to unique parasocial relationships. The intimacy of live content, coupled with the ability for viewers to contribute through gifts and comments, creates a potent and immersive experience for followers. This faux relationship, as described by researchers, adds complexity to the connection between influencers and their audience.

As viewers engage with JettyJamez and AutumnRaynn in real-time, the couple acknowledges individual comments, reads them on the live stream, and even makes individual videos in response. This interactive element fosters a sense of community among their viewers and influencers. People search the various camera angles to find the couple or their cats, chat about things they’ve seen during the livestream, or mention where they’re watching from. It's a unique blend of reality TV and social media that blurs the lines between performer and audience, forging connections that feel personal and immediate.

But, the continuous live-streaming lifestyle has its downside. The lack of privacy, the pressure to always be "on," and the potential for negative comments contribute to feelings of burnout and exhaustion among content creators. Many influencers "recount feelings of angst about stepping away, even for a short time," says Brooke Erin Duffy, a communications professor at Cornell University.

As the couple navigates this relentless schedule, there's an undercurrent of questions from the audience about their personal lives and employment status. Some viewers have asked if the couple has jobs, and the constant availability of a 24/7 live-stream may obscure the fact that being live is its own form of labor.

In conclusion, TikTok continues to push the boundaries of content creation, and 24/7 live-streaming has emerged as a captivating yet demanding trend. But the question that remains is how long can this trend continue, and what new forms of engagement will influencers discover to keep their audiences hooked in the weeks and months to come?

More from MARKETREALIST

Scam-hit DJ Envy Faces Flak From Other Victims of the Scheme; Here's why he is Being Blamed

TikTok Shop Kicked off its own Black Friday Frenzy Long Before the Event; Here's How it Fared