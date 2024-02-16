TikTok's Native App for Apple's Brand New Vision Pro is Here!

The Apple Vision Pro is officially only half-a-month old and companies are already developing their native apps for the Vision Pro. TikTok is the latest platform to jump on the bandwagon. Recently, the Chinese video-sharing network made headlines after launching its own app to integrate with the brand-new Apple Vision Pro headset.

Image Source: TikTok on Vision Pro | TikTok | X.com

You can still watch videos via your browser on the Vision Pro, but this new app promises a different experience. The app also supports the Apple Vision Pro's Shared Space feature, which means you will now be able to watch TikTok videos while working on other apps as well. Moreover, one noticeable alteration is the relocation of the navigation bar, typically positioned on the right side, to the left in the brand-new "reimagined" version of the app.

Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view ✨ pic.twitter.com/u0KS97bMTR — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) February 15, 2024

Previously, the company's product lead, Ahmad Zahran hinted at the arrival of the platform on Vision Pro. "Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view," said TikTok, in a post on X.

At present, Apple Vision Pro already has more than 1,000 apps specifically designed for this new device. At the time of the launch, the headset had 600-plus apps designed for the headset, including Slack, Zoom, Microsoft 365 apps, and Disney +.

Image Source: The new Apple Vision Pro headset | Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan

According to the tech giant, Vision Pro can run more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPad apps, spatial apps built for the headset. Moreover, Individuals who have previously experienced the app on their device have asserted that it surpasses the app on the phone, stating that one can effortlessly become engrossed in watching videos, akin to their experiences on the iPhone.

The current version of the application, however, doesn't support direct posting from the device. Nevertheless, this limitation is anticipated to be rectified with a single software update in the future.

Image Source: The Search Page | TikTok | X.com

The debut of Apple's groundbreaking product has made significant waves in the tech industry, garnering considerable success. The company's venture into the virtual space proved fruitful, evidenced by the immediate sell-out of products following the commencement of pre-orders on January 19, 2024.

The Cupertino giant reportedly achieved sales of 200,000 units of the Vision Pro since its availability. The Vision Pro boasts a starting price of $3,499, with additional features potentially elevating the cost by up to $2,000.

Image Source: Apple Vision Pro Headset | Apple

Support from major video streaming platforms has been varied, to say the least. While Disney emerged as a prominent partner, extensively featured during Apple's 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC23) as part of the Vision Pro's unveiling, platforms like Netflix and YouTube have refrained from enabling their iPad versions to operate on the device, instead encouraging users to access videos via the Safari browser.

However, with the recent inclusion of TikTok, reports indicate that YouTube has confirmed the development of a Vision Pro app. It appears only a matter of time before these leading social media platforms become accessible on the new Vision Pro platform.