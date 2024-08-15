Woman says she doesn't want 'stupid' male Instacart shoppers. Her reasons are fascinating

"I ordered a can of tomato paste, he replaced it with a lime. Like I would have accepted a jar of ragu or a tomato maybe."

A TikTok user recently sparked debate after she made a video on her Instacart experiences. She explains why she now prefers women shoppers over male shoppers. In the video, Jamila (@_iamjamila), talks about her decision to only place an order when she sees that the shopper is a woman, and cancels immediately if she sees that the shopper is a guy, stating that female shoppers will "actually try."

Comparing a female shopper with a male one, she says that the latter "won't even bring you full order, or reach out for potential substitution". She then adds how male shoppers bring only damaged and unusable fruits and vegetables. Jamila ends her video after making a joke by comparing male shoppers on Instacart to her little brother doing the shopping.

Image Source: TikTok | @_iamjamila

Jamila, who is a content creator, writer, and producer based in Atlanta, Georgia, tells Buzzfeed that almost every time she had a gotten a male shopper, she went through the same disappointing experience. "It just felt like they wouldn't even try to get the specific products I requested. As I stated in my video, they would not give me the same superior services as the women shoppers I encountered," she said, via Buzzfeed.

"Grocery shopping is a prime example. Men will be sent to the store with a clear and concise list of very basic items and will come back with wrong items, or better yet, none at all," she continued. The TikTok video got a lot of views with many taking to the comment section to talk about the situation. One of the top comments by @winesister reads, "They should pay them less", while another comment by @e_401 reads, "I ordered a can of tomato paste he replaced it with a lime like I would have accepted a jar of ragu or a tomato maybe."

Image Source: TikTok | @tyffiboo

Others talked about how inexperienced guys are when it comes to produce shopping, with one user @5footercrew writing, "It feels like the men have NEVER gone grocery shopping before." In another Reddit post, by @jmcuervoc, a screengrab from the app shows how the customer had added an extra comment mentioning," women shopper only."

"Please help me to understand this special requirement," the OP captioned the post. The general sentiment in the comment section was also against male shoppers. "I kinda get it, though. Had a man do an order for me, I asked for leave-in spray conditioner for curls and he got me regular conditioner for blonde hair. I don't think a woman would have made that mistake," one comment by u/StephanieSays66 reads.

Meanwhile, a guy shopper talked about how he "is proud of the work" he does but admits that he calls his wife for help whenever he is stuck. "I've called my wife for help. Once on hair dye, once on pads. Because there was some similar thing and I needed to know if it was actually similar enough. The hair dye she said no, the pads she said it wasn't ideal but the women would likely want them as opposed to nothing. Both were the right call. Usually a couple calls to the customer and they answer or at least answer texts but those customers didn't," u/Iambeejsmit writes.

For more such videos, follow (@_iamjamila) on TikTok.