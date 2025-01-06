‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”

Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.

“The Price is Right” has been around for decades, and in that time, fans have fallen in love with almost all of the games, while being critical of some as well. One of the hardest ones to win is 3 Strikes, which involves contestants guessing a car's price price correctly. Only a few have ever won this game, introduced several decades ago in 1976. However, as per TV Insider, some fans believe they have found the secret to success.

The game involves five white baseballs that have non-repeating numbers on them and three red strike balls. It also features a screen with five blank white squares which indicate the price of the car and three red strike squares. These balls are placed inside a rotating drum and the contestants have to pick one at a time.

If they pick a numbered ball, they will have to place that number correctly in one of the white boxes. The ball is discarded and one of the white squares lights up with the number if that is the case. However, if a contestant picks a red ball, that’s one strike and one of the red boxes lights up. Picking three red balls means you’re out of the game which seemingly makes it a game of luck.

The white baseballs have a number taped to them so contestants can feel their way picking only them. “This game has a flaw that can make the win rate skyrocket. The non-strike balls have numbers on them that are taped on. You need to feel the ball for a number before lifting it out,” one user commented. Another suggested that contestants could perhaps mark the balls before they go inside the rotating drum.

“The only concern I have with… letting the contestant place [the balls] in the bag themselves is that they could somehow mark the balls…to make the strikes easier to identify,” they wrote before being countered by another fan who believed that the game’s makers would not allow such practices to be the norm.

Time for 3 Strikes to go?

While the game has become one of the most recognizable ones on television, there are many who have called for changes in the recent past. As per a different report in TV Insider, fans believe that the game has too much luck involved. Some have even found it annoying and it’s understandable why they feel this way. The last time someone won this particular game was January 18, 2021, when a Range Rover was given as the prize.

“This game is just way too hard. Sure, it’s played for a very expensive car, but the odds are so low and it’s based mostly on luck. I get annoyed every time it’s played. Does anyone know the winning statistics on this game?” one user wrote on Reddit.

“I legitimately can’t remember the last time I saw a player get more than 1, maybe 2 numbers before striking out so I’m not a fan of this game either lol,” stated another.