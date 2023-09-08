Name Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud Net Worth $20 Billion Gender Male DOB March 7, 1955 Age 68 Years Source of Income Hotels, real estate and equity Nationality Saudi Profession Entrepreneur

Belonging to the House of Saud, whose wealth is 16 times more than that of the British royal family, Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud has an estimated net worth of nearly $20 billion. His royal lineage is renowned for its penchant for luxury brands and opulent hotels, and Talal himself has invested in the hospitality business. He had bought the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2018, and most recently helped Elon Musk take over Twitter by offering his stake in the firm, after initially opposing his acquisition. The royal who was among 11 princes once arrested by the current Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, is also a stakeholder in Citigroup and Uber.

Image Source: Barry Iverson/Getty Images

What are Alwaleed bin Talal's sources of income?

Talal is the founder of Kingdom Holdings, through which he has invested in private and public firms across the US, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Apart from startups such as Snap and Lyft, his portfolio also boasts of iconic hotels such as The Savoy in London and Hotel George V. Most of Talal's revenue comes from these investments, and he also owns a majority stake in Arabic entertainment platform Rotana.

He has also invested in real estate across Saudi Arabia, and has promised $50 million to Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Coalition.

Image Source: Billionaire investor Saudi Prince Alwaleed at supermarket/ Photo by Barry Iverson/Getty Images



Real estate and other assets

Apart from major luxury hotels on the global map, Talal also owns a 420-room palace in Riyadh, three floors in Kingdom Tower, and houses in Saudi Arabia collectively worth $4 billion. Talal has also made other extravagant purchases, including Donald Trump's yacht back in 1991, and a Mercedes Benz which was studded with diamonds after the purchase. He even bought an entire Airbus380, which was later turned into his very own palace in the sky.

Personal life

Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, born on March 7, 1955, Al Waleed bin Talal has family ties as the grandson of Abdulaziz, the first king of Saudi Arabia, and Riad Al Solh, who served as Lebanon's first prime minister. Throughout his life, Al Waleed has entered into several marriages. His first marriage, at the age of 19 in 1976, was to his cousin, Princess Dalal bint Saud, a daughter of King Saud. They had two children, Prince Khaled (born on April 21, 1978) and Princess Reem (born on June 20, 1982), but eventually divorced in December 1994.

In 1996, Al Waleed married Princess Iman Sudairi, but this marriage lasted for only about a year. Following his second divorce, he entered into a marriage with Kholood Al Anazi in 1999, but they too divorced in 2004.

His fourth marriage was to Ameera al-Taweel, which lasted for about six years before they officially divorced in 2014. Al Waleed publicly announced this separation, expressing his continued respect for Princess Ameera Al-Taweel.

Image Source: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

FAQs

How many times has Al Waleed married?

Al Waleed has married 4 times.

Who is the wealthiest Saudi prince?

Alwaleed bin Talal is a billionaire and a Saudi Arabian royal family member. He is the founder of the Kingdom Holding Company

How did Alwaleed bin Talal get his fortune?

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is the founder of Kingdom Holding, a conglomerate that has stakes in hotels, real estate, and equities.