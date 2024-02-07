'Stalking and Harassing Behavior': Taylor Swift Threatens Legal Action Against Florida Student Who Tracks Her Jet

A Florida student may face legal action from attorneys of Taylor Swift after he tracked the private jets of celebrities and public figures including Swift. Jack Sweeney has reportedly received a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action from attorneys, per The Washington Post. He is the same person who famously tracked billionaire Elon Musk's jet travels. This angered Musk and he later disbanded Sweeney's account "@Elon Jet" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taylor Swift | Getty Images | Lionel Hahn

Also Read: Almost 50% Young Adults are Obsessed With Wealth; Here's why it Could Lead to Higher Debt

Sweeney is also known to track the movements of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and many other important people. Musk has previously tagged his account as a "security risk." Sweeney operates the accounts on several social media and reportedly uses available flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the signals tracked by anybody and everybody in this niche.

Swift's lead attorney Katie Morrone of Venable LLP accused Sweeney of engaging in "stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client’s location and future whereabouts to the public on social media."

The letter also claims that these actions pose an "imminent threat to the safety and wellbeing” of Swift. It also accuses Sweeney of disregarding the public safety of others “in exchange for public attention and/or requests for financial gain."

Also Read: Anonymous Social Media User Blames Fellow Millennials For Higher Housing Costs; Here's Why

This letter reportedly talked about Musk offering Sweeney $5,000 to delete the X account that published information on his jet. Sweeney reportedly refused this offer and asked for $50,000 instead saying that this could help him pay for his college tuition.

The letter also says that this is a "life-or-death matter" for the singer who has dealt with stalkers and other people who wished to harm her in the past. It talks about how there have been many public cases of individuals who have come to the singer's residence and in some cases the intruder was even armed. The strangers have reportedly "attempted to harm her.”

Also Read: Years After Pandemic Struck, Major Corporations Such as IBM are Calling Employees Back to Office

The letter argues that sharing her location information gives these bad actors “a roadmap to carry out their plans." The letter also mentions that if Sweeney continues to publish information about Swift and her jet travels then she will have no choice but to pursue any legal remedies available to her.

According to CNN, Sweeney says that he never had any intentions to harm Swift in any manner and said that he was simply compiling "public information." "I think Swift has some good songs," Sweeney said, and claimed that he believes in transparency and public information. Sweeney also said there is high public interest from Swift’s fans in the accounts, saying she should have "a decent expectation" that her jet will be tracked whether or not he does it.

Taylor Swift | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

According to a spokeswoman for Swift, "We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be."

While we are at it, a study in 2022 found that Swift was the "biggest celebrity carbon dioxide polluter" of the year, per Yard. However, Tree Paine claimed the data was inaccurate as those chartered planes were also loaned to other celebrities.

According to estimates, if Swift uses her Dassault Falcon 900LX jet for the 19,400-mile trip from Tokyo to Vegas, the planes could release close to 200,000 pounds of carbon dioxide. That is 14 times more than what an Average household in America emits in a whole year, via The Cut.

More from MARKETREALIST

Why This Millionaire Entrepreneur Still Rents Instead Of Buying a Home

University Student Explains Why The Tipping Culture Needs To Be Relooked