'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs

The contestant tried to explain her answer later but by then she had triggered viewers.

Whether it's playing the role of loyal protectors or being adorable furry friends, canines are loved and valued by people across the globe and are even universally recognized as best friends to human beings. But a contestant on “Family Feud” had a very unpopular opinion about dogs, so much so that host Steve Harvey had to make her stop before everyone started hating her.

Susan was chosen by her family to compete in the Fast Money round of the show, where survey questions are asked to the contestants and they get points depending on how popular their answer is. This time, the question was, “Name an annoying creature that you wish would hurry up and become extinct,” and instead of picking mosquitos or rats, she blurted out “Dogs.” The answer probably came as a shock to most people in the studio and also led to the contestant facing flak from fans.

Steve Harvey and Susan sharing a light moment on "Family Feud" (Image source: Instagram | @familyfeud)

The clip was uploaded on Instagram and it cut to the end of the round during which the answers were being scored as per Monsters & Critics. Harvey went to Susan and repeated the question but he couldn’t hold his laughter while doing so. Susan tried to make sense of her answer saying, “Like a neighbor’s dog.” However, the host said, “Be quiet,” and added, “You know how many people are gonna hate you?”

He was right, as the comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with viewers slamming her answer. “Of all the options you can choose from… Mosquitoes, wasps, cockroaches, Spanish battleship (or whatever that stinging jellyfish is called)…” wrote a user @ririanneanne. “Susan .. Karen… same thing,” quipped another user @mnrochelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

While Susan’s answer was shocking, it wasn’t the absolute worst thing that a contestant could have said on the popular game show. Steve Harvey has been the host of the popular game show for several years now and he has come across people with diverse opinions coming up with answers that can even be described as bizarre. It’s pretty clear that he has grown a thick skin to unconventional answers and his reactions are usually meant to provide comic relief and nothing else. However, one answer that genuinely left him speechless, came from a contestant in a 2024 episode of the show.

The contestant was a woman named Monica who faced the question, “Most marriages would be perfect if husbands and wives had separate what?” The contestant couldn’t think of anything and just said, “Kids? I don’t know.” This left the veteran host speechless for a while. Monica even tried to defend her answer by saying, “Kids complicate things, just do it separately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

After figuring out what just happened, Harvey made a joke about the situation. “Alright, I’ll tell you what we’re gonna do baby. I’mma take these two right here. You take that one over there. I don’t really care for that one.” Unsurprisingly, it was not one of the correct answers.