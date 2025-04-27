ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board

The guest even dropped his cards and walked away in disbelief when he saw the board.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: Instagram | familyfeud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: Instagram | familyfeud)

Steve Harvey is known for his humor and dramatic responses on “Family Feud,” and the former comedian makes sure he is the one doing the roasting even when he gets trolled. One would expect Harvey to eat his words when an answer that he mocked a contestant for shows up on the board. But in one case, not only did Harvey shy away from admitting that he was wrong, but he snapped at the contestant when her answer turned up among the top survey responses.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant named Shekira was answering the survey question, "Name something that a person with long legs might not be able to fit into,” according to a Good Housekeeping report. She answered, “Long pants,” and the host stood there staring at her with a shocked expression on his face. Harvey clearly did not expect the answer to be on the board, but it actually showed up. It was not exactly what the contestant said, but the correct answer was ‘pants/shorts.’ The host had to walk away in disbelief and dropped the cards in a signature move. He even snapped at one of Shekira's family members, asking him to 'shut up.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Fans flooded the comments section of the clip on Instagram to express how much they enjoyed seeing Harvey's reaction after he was in an awkward position. "The reason I love this show … Steveeeeeee 🤣🤣🤣🤣," one user commented. "He just quit right there 😂," pointed out another. “It should actually be short pants," one fan of the show suggested, criticizing the contestant’s answer.

This was not the only time that the survey responses on the board have shocked Steve Harvey. In fact, it has happened so many times in the past that the official YouTube channel of “Family Feud” has a whole compilation of the host being owned by the board. However, one of the funniest incidents of that happening took place with a contestant named Jaymee. The host was asking questions to his family, and there was one that was a bit suggestive.

 

“Jaymee, not many people have seen you naked, name one,” the host asked. Without missing a beat, the contestant said, “My boss.” Harvey stopped in his tracks, and everyone else also reacted in a way that surprised the contestant. “Did I answer wrong?” she asked. The contestant then said that she had heard the question wrong. “I thought you said who hasn’t. That’s why I was confused,” she said.

 

“You the only one in this damn building,” Harvey snapped back. However, he would be proven wrong as the answer was indeed there on the board. Even Jaymee could not believe that she got it right. The host’s expression told the whole story as he slowly backed away, staring at the contestant with a surprised look on his face.

Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
The guest even dropped his cards and walked away in disbelief when he saw the board.
7 hours ago
