'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages

The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.

It isn't unusual for people to find themselves in awkward positions after giving answers that could get them in trouble with their spouses on “Family Feud.” While Steve Harvey always has something to say to contestants facing tricky times ahead with their partners, on one occasion, he revealed what led to trouble in his marriages and three divorces in his life. He had just read out the question, “Looks may fade, but my spouse’s ___ better stay the same,” and a woman named Randi from the Barutio family said “Sex.” Unfortunately, the answer was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After her, her competitor named Kristen, said, “Personality.” That was the top answer on the board, and the Brown family decided to play the round. Tyree was the next contestant, and since he was just 20 years old, the host cracked up. “Tyree, you’re about to give me the most interesting answer,” Harvey said. “‘Cause at 20, what do you even care? This has never even crossed his mind.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Tyree on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was right as the contestant said 'Cooking,' which was not one of the answers on the board. Next up was a woman named Renee, who said, “Bank account.” That was one of the answers on the board. Diane was next, and she said 'Brain,' presumably meaning intelligence or IQ. Unfortunately, that was not on the board either.

Then a woman named Mackenzie had to answer, and she said, “Figure? I don’t know.” Well, she did know as it was one of the answers on the board. Harvey, however, had some interesting comments. “Y’all might as well go on and get the divorce now,” he said. “Cause that ain’t gonna stay, man or woman.” It was Kristen’s turn again, and she said, “Style.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board, which made it three strikes for the Browns.

Screenshot showing Mackenzie and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

This gave the Barutios a chance to win, and the person representing their family was Michael. “Their health, Steve,” he said, which made the host stop in his tracks. How can someone’s health be the same throughout their life? “Yeah, I’ma marry you, but I tell you what, though. You better not get sick. What is you coughing for? Hell with them vows. Better or for worse, sickness and in health. Uh-huh. You get sick, I’m bouncing,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Michael on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

This drew laughter from the contestants and the audience, but Harvey made a good point. Unsurprisingly, the answer was not on the board, and the Brown family took the victory. Now it was time for the rest of the answers to be revealed. The number seven answer on the board was ‘hair/hairline.’ Harvey couldn't control his laughter after he saw it.

It turns out that his baldness might have been a reason why his first two marriages didn’t last. “Yep. That cost me two marriages right there,” he said.