ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages

The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It isn't unusual for people to find themselves in awkward positions after giving answers that could get them in trouble with their spouses on “Family Feud.” While Steve Harvey always has something to say to contestants facing tricky times ahead with their partners, on one occasion, he revealed what led to trouble in his marriages and three divorces in his life. He had just read out the question, “Looks may fade, but my spouse’s ___ better stay the same,” and a woman named Randi from the Barutio family said “Sex.” Unfortunately, the answer was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After her, her competitor named Kristen, said, “Personality.” That was the top answer on the board, and the Brown family decided to play the round. Tyree was the next contestant, and since he was just 20 years old, the host cracked up. “Tyree, you’re about to give me the most interesting answer,” Harvey said. “‘Cause at 20, what do you even care? This has never even crossed his mind.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Tyree on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Tyree on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was right as the contestant said 'Cooking,' which was not one of the answers on the board. Next up was a woman named Renee, who said, “Bank account.” That was one of the answers on the board. Diane was next, and she said 'Brain,' presumably meaning intelligence or IQ. Unfortunately, that was not on the board either.

Then a woman named Mackenzie had to answer, and she said, “Figure? I don’t know.” Well, she did know as it was one of the answers on the board. Harvey, however, had some interesting comments. “Y’all might as well go on and get the divorce now,” he said. “Cause that ain’t gonna stay, man or woman.” It was Kristen’s turn again, and she said, “Style.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board, which made it three strikes for the Browns.

Screenshot showing Mackenzie and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing Mackenzie and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

This gave the Barutios a chance to win, and the person representing their family was Michael. “Their health, Steve,” he said, which made the host stop in his tracks. How can someone’s health be the same throughout their life? “Yeah, I’ma marry you, but I tell you what, though. You better not get sick. What is you coughing for? Hell with them vows. Better or for worse, sickness and in health. Uh-huh. You get sick, I’m bouncing,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Michael on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Michael on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

This drew laughter from the contestants and the audience, but Harvey made a good point. Unsurprisingly, the answer was not on the board, and the Brown family took the victory. Now it was time for the rest of the answers to be revealed. The number seven answer on the board was ‘hair/hairline.’ Harvey couldn't control his laughter after he saw it.

 

It turns out that his baldness might have been a reason why his first two marriages didn’t last. “Yep. That cost me two marriages right there,” he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
1 day ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
1 day ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
The value of the guest's whole collection was more than 10 times what she had expected.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
Even a game show host as veteran as Steve Harvey can be proven wrong on his own show.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
This wasn't the first time that Harvey was caught off guard by a contestant's answer.
2 days ago
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
The host made a couple of mistakes which could have cost the contestant a shot at winning.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
Even the correct answer might not be something the contestants on the game show agree with.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
Amber Lancaster is usually very good at her job but this was one of those rare mishaps.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey throws away his cards after 'Family Feud' player proves him wrong with 'JFK' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey throws away his cards after 'Family Feud' player proves him wrong with 'JFK' answer
Age is just a number and the young contestant just proved that on national television.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up his wife and runs in the wildest 'come on down' moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant picks up his wife and runs in the wildest 'come on down' moment
Some contestants pull out all the stops to be memorable on the popular game show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
The player was so elated that he even posted about the win on his LinkedIn profile.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
James O’Halloran and Manuela Arbelaez showed off their singing skills as they were presenting a karaoke set.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
Daughters may love their fathers but that doesn't mean their blunders are forgiven.
4 days ago