ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies

If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
Credits: Getty Images - Photo by Chuck Savage (L)/ Staff and Getty Images -Marco_Piunti (R)
Credits: Getty Images - Photo by Chuck Savage (L)/ Staff and Getty Images -Marco_Piunti (R)

Chances are you no longer have a VCR player in your house, but can't let go of your favorite Disney VHS tapes. Since they are just collecting dust in a box somewhere, now is a good time to see if you have any of the VHS tapes that are worth the money. Yes, due to the fact that Disney no longer makes VHS tapes and a bit of nostalgia, some of those movies may be worth thousands — especially if it's a Black Diamond Edition of one of the animated classics. So, which Disney VHS tapes are worth the money? Keep reading to find out!

If you have a Black Diamond Edition of these movies, you're in luck!

 
Disney tapes
Source: Etsy

According to The Gamer, certain Black Diamond Editions of various animated Disney classics can be worth thousands — if you find the right buyer. Black Diamond means they were released between 1984 and 1994, and usually have a black diamond on the spine.

They include:
101 Dalmatians (1961) — $6,000
The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under (1977 / 1990) – $2,500
Aladdin (1992) — $1,500
The Jungle Book (1967) — $1,200
The Little Mermaid (1989) — $1,000
Lady and the Tramp (1955) — $1,000
Beauty and the Beast (1991) — $600
Fantasia (1940) — $500

Others that could sell for a few hundred dollars include Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Dumbo, and Cinderella. Again, while many of these VHS tapes are listed at these high price points, many are sold for a lot less.

'Song of the South' is also rare and worth more than most Disney VHS tapes.

song of the south disney vhs
Source: eBay

Even if you don't have a Black Diamond or First Edition of Song of the South, it currently retails for $150, which is pretty good for an old VHS tape. As with most items, if the VHS tape is unopened, it will be worth more than a used version.

Sadly, while there are exceptions, most of your Disney VHS tapes are worth a few dollars each. "There is some new Gen X and millennial interest in re-visiting the technology and media of their youth,” Megan Mahn Miller, an appraiser of entertainment memorabilia based in Minneapolis, said via Fox8. “You can see the same thing happening with old video games and Pokémon cards.”

Miller continued, "It all depends on what ‘valuable’ means to you. If you can sell an item that you have had since the 1980s for $5, maybe that is valuable to you."

If you are interested in selling your old Disney VHS tapes, eBay, Amazon, and Disney Facebook Groups might be a good place to start.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 4, 2022. It has since been updated.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
8 hours ago
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
1 day ago
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
1 day ago
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
3 days ago
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
3 days ago
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
6 days ago
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Aug 24, 2024
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
MONEY 101
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
The 6-1 method suggests buying six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself.
Aug 20, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Aug 18, 2024
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
MONEY 101
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".
Aug 8, 2024
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Aug 6, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman unexpectedly got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Aug 2, 2024
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
Jul 29, 2024
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
MONEY 101
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
Students earn one brain buck per day for showing up and extra by contributing to discussions, being responsible, and so on.
Jul 22, 2024
Woman discovers $100 while shopping at Walmart with a special message from stranger
WALMART
Woman discovers $100 while shopping at Walmart with a special message from stranger
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Jul 21, 2024
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
MONEY 101
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
While it is one of the special days, putting all your savings into one dress is definitely not wise
Jul 13, 2024
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
MONEY 101
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
The term that refers to the practice of spending more to saving more is starting to lose its charm.
Jul 12, 2024
Struggling with credit card debt? Here are some options to get debt relief
MONEY 101
Struggling with credit card debt? Here are some options to get debt relief
While everyone can get debt relief, there are many forms with special requirements for qualification
Jul 5, 2024