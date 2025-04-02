ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal

The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the judges and the contestant on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the judges and the contestant on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

A popular saying is that one should never judge a book by its cover. Well, the sharks on “Shark Tank” found that out in an earlier episode of the show. None of the investors at first believed in an entrepreneur, but once they heard that he had secured an international deal with millions of dollars, they were scampering to get a deal. The entrepreneur even received multiple offers from multiple sharks to sell his company to them right there.

via GIPHY

 

Joe Moore is the founder of First Defence Nasal Screen, a product that fits over your nostril and prevents the entry of disease-causing bacteria and viruses. The entrepreneur even wore the contraption as he made his pitch on the show. However, none of the sharks were impressed. After the pitch was done, Mark Cuban even said, “Are you kidding me?” in disbelief. The entrepreneur had asked for $500,000 for 10% of his company.

When asked what his sales figures were, Moore said that he had sold 1.7 million units, but he then added that he hadn’t gone to market yet, so he could not give them a number in terms of money. This confused the sharks. How can a company that has never gone to the market sell 1.7 million units? That’s when the entrepreneur brought out his trump card. “We have one big client out of the United Arab Emirates that has actually put in their first order and given us a contract for $8 million over the next six years,” he said.

Screenshot showing the entreprenuer with the $8 million contract on
Screenshot showing the entreprenuer with the $8 million contract on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The mood in the room changed dramatically the moment he said that. Moore was even prepared with a copy of the contract he was offered. “You know, you don’t sound like the bozo I thought you were,” Kevin O’Leary said. At this point, he had realized that this product had more of an international appeal than in the States. No one, apart from Barbara Corcoran, was willing to let that go.

Mr. Wonderful was the first to lay down and offer. He offered Moore the money for a 20% stake in the company and a 15% royalty fee for each unit sold. When the entrepreneur said that he’d like to listen to other offers, O’Leary said, “They’re not interested.” That’s when Mark Cuban came in, but he wanted to be partners with Mr. Wonderful on the same deal. Daymond John was having none of it as he came in next with an offer of $800,000 for 30% equity and a 10% royalty.

Screenshot showing the sharks pondering a deal on
Screenshot showing the sharks pondering a deal on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

O’Leary then offered to buy the company for a million dollars. That’s when Moore said that he wasn’t willing to give up the company without a royalty fee, but in all honesty, he still wanted to be a part of it as it was his passion. John then upped his offer to a million dollars for the same terms he was offering before. Robert Herjavec, who had been a silent observer in all this, finally came in with a $2 million offer to buy the company and a 10% royalty fee that the entrepreneur would receive.

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec as he made his offer to buy the company. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec as he made his offer to buy the company. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

O’Leary really wanted the deal, so he went all out to sell himself to the entrepreneur. “Let me finish with one thought that’s going to stick in the back of your mind. There are only two sharks here that have ever sold a company for over a billion dollars. I am one, Cuban’s the other guy. It’s billions. B. Everybody else is an M,” he said. Herjavec made his case after this, but the entrepreneur declined to sell the company at $2 million. The shark then went up to $4 million and promised Moore that he would be an employee running the things. This was an enticing offer but not quite enough yet. Moore wanted $5 million and 15% royalty along with a prominent role in the company.

 

However, this was too much for the shark, and he backed out. The three remaining sharks were O’Leary, Cuban, and John. The three of them ultimately decided to team up to offer $750,000 for 30% of the company and a 10% perpetual royalty. They were open to financing purchase orders as well. This was the final offer on the table, and the entrepreneur took it.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
The product had its doubters, but, in the end, the entrepreneurs were able to make a lasting impact.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
2 days ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
4 days ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
4 days ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
4 days ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
5 days ago