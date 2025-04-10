Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it

The entrepreneur wanted to build credibility before asking for an investment in his product.

As a business reality show, “Shark Tank” also allows entrepreneurs to get creative while demonstrating the efficiency or features of their products before asking for an investment. One such founder was Juan Salinas, who was pitching his brand called Perfect Life Nutrition, with an ask of $300,000 for a 10% stake in his company. Salinas revealed that he was a sports nutritionist, had a PhD in food science, and had worked for some of the largest food companies in the country. In order to show that he knew all about the kind of product he was selling, the bodybuilder took his shirt off and demonstrated his own fitness.

Screenshot showing Juan Salinas after he took off his shirt on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The sharks went crazy upon seeing the entrepreneur’s fantastic physique. Barbara Corcoran immediately offered him the money for 10%, even though she meant it as a joke. The entrepreneur took off his shirt because he wanted to show that he was a credible person to work with in the space. He cared about what he put in his body, and based on that, he created a healthy snack called P-Nuff Crunch. It was a healthy and nutritious peanut puff snack.

Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

His background in the food industry certainly made him a credible entrepreneur to work with, and the sharks liked what they saw in the product. Now it was time to reveal the sales figures, and that’s where Salinas hit a snag. At the time of recording, he said that the company made $104,000 in sales the year before. That’s not an impressive number in the food industry, but Salinas had his reasons.

After his Shark Tank appearance, Dr. Juan Salinas faced a tough setback due to Covid-19.



Join us as we discuss how he overcame these obstacles and continued to grow the P-nuff Crunch brand.#SharkTankSuccess#asseenonsharktank #SharkTankApproved #pnuffcrunch #vegansnacks pic.twitter.com/UJcKXDiNbq — Startup to Storefront Podcast (@STSpodcastLA) November 8, 2023

Making peanut products releases a lot of peanut oil, which can contaminate the machinery, making it unsuitable to make anything else. So, a lot of manufacturers shunned the entrepreneur, which had a serious impact on supply and, hence, sales. The entrepreneur then decided to set up his own manufacturing facility after taking $250,000 from his brothers and putting in $125,000 of his own money. Kevin O’Leary did not seem too keen on investing in it after hearing the sales numbers. There was also the crucial issue of shelf space. “I don’t have to tell you the snack business is primarily shelf placement and at eye level you see all the guys you used to work for, they control that space and they don’t like giving up shelf space to anybody,” he said.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Things were looking bleak, and that’s where Mark Cuban came to the rescue. He told a story about how he came back home one day to find these exact snacks and ended up eating the whole bag since they were healthy. His wife was not happy about it, and they could not find the product anywhere. He then proceeded to offer $300,000 for 25%, which he then raised to $400,000 after some negotiation.

Mr. Wonderful was shocked seeing Cuban like this. “I’ve been working with Mark for over a decade now, and I’ve never seen him more excited about a product. What are you waiting for?” he asked. The entrepreneur also realized that it was a fantastic opportunity and took the deal. Before leaving the stage, he ripped off his shirt one last time to entertain the sharks.