ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product

Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner, the entrepreneur, and Mark Cuban (R) on Shark Tank. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner, the entrepreneur, and Mark Cuban (R) on Shark Tank. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Mark Cuban is one of the sharpest minds among investors, along with his "Shark Tank" co-judge Kevin O'Leary, among others. But sometimes, even he could miss out on a detail that makes a deal lucrative, only to realize that later on. That’s exactly what happened on an earlier episode of “Shark Tank” which saw him back out of a deal and then come back with an offer.

via GIPHY

 

The name of the company was Youthforia, and its founder was a woman named Fiona Co Chan. She came to the show asking for $400,000 for 5% equity. It might be a low percentage for a hefty amount, but she had a product and the numbers to back it up. Youthforia makes organic, plant-based cosmetic items, which the founder claims one could sleep in. Sleeping while wearing makeup is a big no-no, but these products were designed to change the game. Not only do these products work as cosmetics, but they can also work as skincare products. So sleeping in them would make one’s skin healthier. One of the top-selling Youthforia products at the time of recording was a blush that adjusted its color based on the user’s skin tone. That is something truly revolutionary as customers often find trouble in purchasing a blush perfect for their skin. What’s even more impressive is the company’s sales numbers.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur Fiona on
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur Fiona on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Within a year of launching, Youthforia earned $2 million in sales. More than 80% of those sales were organic as Fiona started marketing via TikTok videos, which blew up. All of this was enough for Kevin O’Leary to be impressed, and he offered the entrepreneur $100,000 for 20% of the company, along with a $300,000 loan and a cut of the distribution pay.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The entrepreneur might have wanted the other sharks to come in as well, but they all backed out. Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban both said that they didn’t have much experience in this industry and with this type of business. Lori Greiner was not a fan of the oil used in the blush. Barbara Corcoran seemed interested, but when Fiona said that she was releasing three new shades of the blush, she was confused.

Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran on
Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

She sensed uncertainty and backed out. Mr. Wonderful O'Leary was the only one left, and a negotiation battle broke out between him and Fiona. A royalty deal was suggested, and O’Leary offered $800,000 for 10% equity and a $1 royalty on each unit after a little back-and-forth. That’s when Cuban swooped back in. “Maybe my daughters will like this,” he said. “I know they’ll understand it, but I need more equity ‘cause you’re getting three of us: Alyssa, Alexis, and Mark. And Tiffany, my wife, too,” he added. He then offered $400,000 for 10% of the company.

 

Mr. Wonderful didn’t see this coming and came down to 7.5% but wanted the total royalty fee to be a million. Cuban wasn’t going to back down either, and he came down from his 10% to 8%. That was the deal struck at the end of the day, and Youthforia had one of the most successful investors in the world today on its side.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
1 hour ago
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
ECONOMY & WORK
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
Her performance in the first part of the show was exceptional but she missed out on the big prize.
20 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
Steve Harvey was left shocked after hearing the answer and had to ask her again to confirm.
22 hours ago
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
Had it not been for the fan, the contestant might have ended up losing out on the big prize.
23 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
The host is not a spring chicken anymore and contestants jumping on him wouldn't be the best idea.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
The celebrity investor did not hold back despite being intrigued by the product during the pitch.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
It was a wholesome moment for the contestant who got to spend quality time with her daughter.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
The contestant managed to sweep one of the toughrest games on the show, which shocked many.
1 day ago
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
ECONOMY & WORK
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
Several entrepreneurs are able to get deals on the show but rarely has anyone achieved so much.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
The dress had survived centuries, but the expert revealed that it wasn't just about how old it was.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
Toys may not be considered valuable until one realizes just how much of a collector's item they are.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
She is, perhaps, the only contestant to have appeared on the popular game show twice.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary drops a swear word and tells founder 'you have no value yet'
Mr. Wonderful is usually steadfast in what he wants from an entrepreneur, but this time, things were different.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
It was the perfect gift for her mother's birthday and also mother's day which wasn't far away.
4 days ago
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
ECONOMY & WORK
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
Seacrest usually is kind and always smiling, but on this one occasion, he could not hide his feelings.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
5 days ago