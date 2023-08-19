Name Scottie Scheffler Net Worth $50 Million Annual Income $1.5 Million Sources of Income Competition winnings and endorsement deals. Gender Male DOB June 21, 1996 Age 27 Nationality American Profession Golfer

What Is Scottie Scheffler's Net Worth?

Getty Images | Jared C. Tilton

The American professional golfer's official net worth is $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. The man who turned pro back in 2018 has been named the world's top golfer thrice in his career. Scheffler was one of the few players who infamously turned down a massive paycheck of $150 million only to join the rival team.

He stands to benefit from the PGA Tour's merger with Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf after the rivals battled for more than a year to become the world's top league. Scheffler, who has played at 18 events in the PGA Tour season and earned close to $18.5 million, has become the league's first golfer to earn $1 million per tournament.

He even set the record for most earnings in a single season of gold back in 2022. Scheffler is also the No. 1 player in the world that has not missed a single cut and finished in the top 15 in every tournament he played, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Explaining his decision to stay with PGA, Scheffler said that he never really dreamed about playing for this much money. He said he didn't know how much he made in a year, but it was too much for hitting a white ball around.

Scottie Scheffler's sources of income

Scheffler has won the Waste Management Phoenix Open which got him around $1,476,000 against Patrick Cantlay.

He also got a cash prize of $2,160,000 after winning the PGA Tours "2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational." Scheffler then went on to win another cash prize of $1,476,000 for the “WM Phoenix Open” last year and before that $528,000 for winning PGA Championship in 2020.

Scheffler received $2,000,000 for winning the WGC-Dell Technologies game, which carried his total earnings beyond the $56 million mark, and that includes $37 million from official tournaments.

One of the major qualities that helped him stay so relevant in the world of Golf is his consistency. Scheffler is a reliable and very strong putter, which Golf experts say is extremely crucial when it comes to winning on the PGA tour.

Apart from this, he also had a brand deal with TaylorMade and is sponsored by Nike and Vokey Wedges.

Salary and Annual Income

Scheffler walks home with a payout of around $1.5 Million every year including tournament prize money and endorsement paychecks. He added more than $29 million to his wealth by winning four tournaments in 2022 and had already won more than $12 million from two tournaments in 2023 till the month of May.

Assets

Pexels | Thomas Ward

Information about Scheffler's real estate holdings isn't publicly available, and despite earning a fortune, he still drives a 2012 GMC Yukon, which was a gift from his father.

Scottie Scheffler's earnings over the years

Year Earnings 2018 $25,080 2019 $139,871 2020 $5.3 Million 2021 $4.9 Million 2022 $29.6 Million 2023 $12.8 Million

Scottie Scheffler's Social media following

Instagram 573,000



Personal life

Scheffler married his high school sweetheart Meredith Scudder in 2020. She is director of curating for a non-profit organisation called Behind Every Door.

FAQs

What club does Scottie Scheffler belong to?

Scheffler is a staff player for TaylorMade and uses the brand's latest gear.

How long has Scheffler been number 1 for?

He has held the top spot for 45 weeks now.

Did Scheffler join Liv Golf?

Scheffler did not join Liv Golf before its merger with PGA Tour.

