How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect

The model was also part of memorable moments and blunders on the popular show.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Rachel Reynolds on the set of "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram and YouTube | @Rachel1Reynolds | Price Is Right)

Drew Carey may be the face of “The Price is Right,” but the models on the show play a crucial part and support the host as well as the fans. From presenting prizes to playing pranks, models on the show consistently create a buzz on social media. One of them, Rachel Reynolds, worked as a cashier while she was attending college, as per a report in MSN. Today, she is one of the most loved members of the show’s cast and has made quite a fortune.

 

Multiple reports state that Reynolds currently has a net worth of $4 million. Her body of work is not just limited to modeling on game shows. She has worked as an actor in TV shows and films as well. Some of the popular projects she has been a part of include Resident Evil, How I Met Your Mother, Scorpion, and Lonely Hearts, to name a few. Although the exact salary is not public information, most models on 'The Price is Right' earn around $600,000 annually.

As a model, her work has been extensive. Reynolds has modeled for Venus Swimwear and has been featured on six national magazine covers for Fitness RX. She was also a trophy model at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004, 2005, and 2006. Today, she is one of the highest-paid models on daytime television, making more than half a million dollars per year, as per reports.

 

Last year, Reynolds celebrated 20 years as a model on “The Price is Right” and received a fitting tribute on the show. She was presenting a prize as George Gray announced her milestone. Host Drew Carey spoke to her about her time as a part of the show, and she said, “It’s been the best 20 years of my life, Drew.” She had even worked with Bob Barker early in her career as a part of ‘Barker’s Beauties.’

 

During her 21 years of service, Reynolds has been a part of several memorable moments. One of them involved her crashing a car into the sets of "The Price is Right." The plan was for her to drive the car to the stage when it was announced and stop it at a designated area. However, as she was waving to the fans while driving, the model forgot to step on the brakes in time.

The car kept on going forward and slammed into a makeshift wall on the set, completely tearing it apart. Reynolds was stunned and embarrassed but was professional enough to continue doing her job. When Carey asked if she was okay, she said, “I think the car is still okay.” It was one of the funniest moments ever on the popular game show. Fans also stated the same in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

 

“She was still adorable as can be in this moment,” one user named @BillGraper commented. “Funny! Rachel is always so perfect, she is a perfectionist but even the best of us get distracted,” added @tomrossano3541.

