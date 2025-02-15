'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip

The models on the show are usually nice to contestants but this was a confrontation.

Although the hosts are synonymous with the image of game shows such as 'The Price is Right' and 'Wheel of Fortune,' it does not mean that the models and other cast members can be taken for granted. They’re a crucial part of the production process in which everything is planned out and rehearsed beforehand. So when an overenthusiastic contestant tries to sabotage a model's role, it’s understandable if she draws a line. However, that did not stop the contestant from asking her out on a trip that he won on the show itself.

The contestant was a man named Bryce and he was playing the ‘Pick a Number’ game. In this game, the contestant only has to guess the first digit in the price of an item. On this occasion, it was a trip to Spain and the UC Santa Barbara student had three digits to choose from. However, before he could choose the number, he got into a little spat with model Amber Lancaster.

Screenshot showing the contestant. Amber Lancaster, and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Lancaster has been on the show for a long time and knows her role perfectly well. She also knows when someone oversteps their duties on the show. After learning the rules of the game, Bryce himself went to pick the number but the model turned him away. This is because it was her job to get the number to Drew Carey. “You don’t touch that,” she said. “Let me do my job here Bryce.” The contestant picked the number 9 and it turned out to be the right one. He won a trip to Spain and the excitement was visible on his face. Probably feeling lucky, he told Lancaster, “You can come with me,” and the model gleefully agreed. Of course, this was all part of the show but it still made for a great moment for the young man.

Contestants fawning over the models on “The Price is Right” is rare, but it has happened on more than one occasion. Another contestant who did something similar was a woman named Fayth from New Jersey. She was playing the ‘Money Game’ in hopes of winning a brand-new car. In this game, a contestant has to guess the first two and the last two digits in the price of a car but they can be wrong only four times.

They have options from a board to choose from, only two of which are correct. Fayth got off to a great start as she got the first couple of digits spot on with her first guess. She then picked three options from the board for the final two digits of the car's price, all of which were incorrect. Now, with only one attempt left, she could either win the automobile or leave empty-handed.

Thankfully, luck favored her, and she got the correct number on her final guess. Fayth ran to the car and hugged the model stationed in front of the automobile. “Oh my God, you’re so good-looking,” she said to him before getting her hands on her brand-new prize.