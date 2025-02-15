ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip

The models on the show are usually nice to contestants but this was a confrontation.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and model Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and model Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

Although the hosts are synonymous with the image of game shows such as 'The Price is Right' and 'Wheel of Fortune,' it does not mean that the models and other cast members can be taken for granted. They’re a crucial part of the production process in which everything is planned out and rehearsed beforehand. So when an overenthusiastic contestant tries to sabotage a model's role, it’s understandable if she draws a line. However, that did not stop the contestant from asking her out on a trip that he won on the show itself.

The contestant was a man named Bryce and he was playing the ‘Pick a Number’ game. In this game, the contestant only has to guess the first digit in the price of an item. On this occasion, it was a trip to Spain and the UC Santa Barbara student had three digits to choose from. However, before he could choose the number, he got into a little spat with model Amber Lancaster.

Screenshot showing the contestant. Amber Lancaster, and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant. Amber Lancaster, and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Lancaster has been on the show for a long time and knows her role perfectly well. She also knows when someone oversteps their duties on the show. After learning the rules of the game, Bryce himself went to pick the number but the model turned him away. This is because it was her job to get the number to Drew Carey. “You don’t touch that,” she said. “Let me do my job here Bryce.” The contestant picked the number 9 and it turned out to be the right one. He won a trip to Spain and the excitement was visible on his face. Probably feeling lucky, he told Lancaster, “You can come with me,” and the model gleefully agreed. Of course, this was all part of the show but it still made for a great moment for the young man.

 

Contestants fawning over the models on “The Price is Right” is rare, but it has happened on more than one occasion. Another contestant who did something similar was a woman named Fayth from New Jersey. She was playing the ‘Money Game’ in hopes of winning a brand-new car. In this game, a contestant has to guess the first two and the last two digits in the price of a car but they can be wrong only four times.

They have options from a board to choose from, only two of which are correct. Fayth got off to a great start as she got the first couple of digits spot on with her first guess. She then picked three options from the board for the final two digits of the car's price, all of which were incorrect. Now, with only one attempt left, she could either win the automobile or leave empty-handed.

 

Thankfully, luck favored her, and she got the correct number on her final guess. Fayth ran to the car and hugged the model stationed in front of the automobile. “Oh my God, you’re so good-looking,” she said to him before getting her hands on her brand-new prize.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' model makes an absolute mess on set while revealing prize for contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model makes an absolute mess on set while revealing prize for contestant
The models on "The Price is Right" are usually quite adept at their jobs but mistakes happen.
11 minutes ago
'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip
The models on the show are usually nice to contestants but this was a confrontation.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to 'tear down' the set if one answer shows up on board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to 'tear down' the set if one answer shows up on board
Steve Harvey really got agitated in this moment and he made no attempt to hide his feelings.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' model ends up smashing the lights on stage while walking in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model ends up smashing the lights on stage while walking in awkward moment
Lancaster did regain her balance but she caused collateral damage to save herself from embarrassment.
4 hours ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant loses her balance while spinning the wheel in painful moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant loses her balance while spinning the wheel in painful moment
The contestant didn't lose her enthusiasm despite the fall which is admirable.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
Steve Harvey is a patient host but some things just get on his nerves and he makes it clear.
1 day ago
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
The veteran host could not control his laughter after realizing the prank his colleagues had pulled.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
Few people expected those words to come from the new host of the popular game show.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
The Price is Right has always seen emotional contestants but this moment was just epic.
2 days ago
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban has a good eye for potentially successful businesses but this one was just special.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
The veteran host usually makes fans laugh with his words and not his actions but this was epic.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
This contestant sure had a lot of nerve to say what he did about the mother of his child on TV.
2 days ago
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
ECONOMY & WORK
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
The Reddit user wasn't expecting a former contestant to share insights on cracking the puzzles.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
WALMART
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
It didn't turn out to be something serious but it was still a traumatic experience for the customer.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
4 days ago
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
COSTCO
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
Costco might be one of the biggest supermarket chains but that's not going to save it from criticism.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
The model and the host have both been on the show for several years and are close friends.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
Everyone makes mistakes but this one was just way too bizarre to be left out of the show.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show to the best of his abilities but he can't please everyone.
4 days ago
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
Not every game show host ends their respective program with those three words, which is unique.
5 days ago