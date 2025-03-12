'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player

No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.

“The Price is Right” fans are usually invested in the losses and triumphs of contestants, who represent the aspirations of millions watching at home and those sitting in the studio. Members of the live audience even help the contestants win big prizes frequently. However, that is not always the case, as seen in an earlier episode of the show, when some fans turned against a contestant named Brian and heckled him. It was unexpected, but thankfully, host Drew Carey was there to save the day.

Brian was playing a game called Switcheroo in which he had to rearrange certain digits to guess the prices of five items. These numbers are usually painted on blocks, and a contestant has 30 seconds to rearrange them. If they’re not satisfied with their work on the first attempt, they can do so in another 30 seconds. However, that is a gamble. The highest prize that Brian could have won while playing the game was a car.

Screenshots showing the contestant play Switcheroo on "The Price is Right" (Image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

Brian was calm while playing the game, which took Carey by surprise. “He’s not rushing like everyone else does,” the host remarked. As the clock ticked down to 0, the contestant got his blocks in place just in time. However, some members of the audience weren’t pleased with his selection, and they let out a few groans and complaints. The host did not expect this but had the perfect response. “Good morning, judgmental,” he said.

The contestant then opted to rearrange the digits for a second time. After his first attempt, it was revealed that he had guessed the prices of two items correctly. On his second attempt, that number had been reduced to one. However, that one could still have won him the car. There was not a lot of hope, but the results revealed that Brian had indeed picked the right price for the car. “Oh my God,” he exclaimed as he celebrated an unlikely victory.

This was a rare occurrence, but the studio audience at “The Price is Right” has booed a contestant in the past as well. At the time, the host of the show was Bob Barker. It was in one of his final years as the host of the show. The contestant who got booed was a woman named Rhonda, who was unable to spin the big wheel on Showcase the whole way around on her first attempt.

The booing probably overshadowed the cheers as Barker had to intervene and calm the situation down. “Boo her one more time,” he said to the audience. “Here I am standing up here trying desperately to find a winner or give away prizes and she comes up and…” The host had playfully mocked the contestant for not spinning the big wheel hard enough. However, she got another shot at it.

Fans on YouTube had their say on the incident as well. “This Showcase Showdown Wheel audience booing at stupid contestants gag never gets old,” one user commented. “Is it really that necessary to boo at a contestant who didn't spin the wheel all the way around?” asked another user.