ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player

No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

“The Price is Right” fans are usually invested in the losses and triumphs of contestants, who represent the aspirations of millions watching at home and those sitting in the studio. Members of the live audience even help the contestants win big prizes frequently. However, that is not always the case, as seen in an earlier episode of the show, when some fans turned against a contestant named Brian and heckled him. It was unexpected, but thankfully, host Drew Carey was there to save the day.

Brian was playing a game called Switcheroo in which he had to rearrange certain digits to guess the prices of five items. These numbers are usually painted on blocks, and a contestant has 30 seconds to rearrange them. If they’re not satisfied with their work on the first attempt, they can do so in another 30 seconds. However, that is a gamble. The highest prize that Brian could have won while playing the game was a car.

Screenshots showing the contestant play Switcheroo on
Screenshots showing the contestant play Switcheroo on "The Price is Right" (Image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

Brian was calm while playing the game, which took Carey by surprise. “He’s not rushing like everyone else does,” the host remarked. As the clock ticked down to 0, the contestant got his blocks in place just in time. However, some members of the audience weren’t pleased with his selection, and they let out a few groans and complaints. The host did not expect this but had the perfect response. “Good morning, judgmental,” he said.

The contestant then opted to rearrange the digits for a second time. After his first attempt, it was revealed that he had guessed the prices of two items correctly. On his second attempt, that number had been reduced to one. However, that one could still have won him the car. There was not a lot of hope, but the results revealed that Brian had indeed picked the right price for the car. “Oh my God,” he exclaimed as he celebrated an unlikely victory.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

This was a rare occurrence, but the studio audience at “The Price is Right” has booed a contestant in the past as well. At the time, the host of the show was Bob Barker. It was in one of his final years as the host of the show. The contestant who got booed was a woman named Rhonda, who was unable to spin the big wheel on Showcase the whole way around on her first attempt.

The booing probably overshadowed the cheers as Barker had to intervene and calm the situation down. “Boo her one more time,” he said to the audience. “Here I am standing up here trying desperately to find a winner or give away prizes and she comes up and…” The host had playfully mocked the contestant for not spinning the big wheel hard enough. However, she got another shot at it.

 

Fans on YouTube had their say on the incident as well. “This Showcase Showdown Wheel audience booing at stupid contestants gag never gets old,” one user commented. “Is it really that necessary to boo at a contestant who didn't spin the wheel all the way around?” asked another user.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
6 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
ECONOMY & WORK
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
It's not every day that you get a rockstar to teach you an iconic guitar riff on "The Price is Right."
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
The models usually are very supportive towards each other and share a good relationship.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
It's almost like there's something wrong with the new host every other day for certain fans.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.
1 day ago
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
There was a point during which the investors did not believe the entrepreneur had it in him.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 300-year-old plate
The guest thought that it was about 80 to 100 years old and was worth around $1,000.
3 days ago
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal
There was a point where she could have lost her company entirely or a major part of it to a shark.
5 days ago
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment
The host of "The Price is Right" made a lot of people's dreams come true that day.
5 days ago
LAPD cop showed up on 'Price is Right' and pretended to handcuff Drew Carey in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
LAPD cop showed up on 'Price is Right' and pretended to handcuff Drew Carey in wild TV moment
The host handled it very well and fans also appreciated him for the same in comments.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joins a belly dancing contestant and steals the show with his moves
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joins a belly dancing contestant and steals the show with his moves
The "Family Feud" host showcased one of his many talents, leaving the audience in awe.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' models surprise George Gray by smearing cake on his face because they can
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models surprise George Gray by smearing cake on his face because they can
George Gray has been a beloved member of "The Price is Right" cast for more than a decade now.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary had to kiss for a product — then came her reaction
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary had to kiss for a product — then came her reaction
The producers made them kiss three times during season six while they tried out different pitches.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey made Bob Barker do one thing he's never done before in his career
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey made Bob Barker do one thing he's never done before in his career
Bob Barker also made a brief come back as host years after his retirement from the show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
'The Price is Right' became the longest-running game show last week when it reached the milestone of 10,000 episodes.
Mar 4, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
The item is an integral part of the history of world literature and was quite an intriguing find.
Mar 4, 2025
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
She must have been one of the most energetic contestants ever on "The Price is Right"
Mar 4, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
The single mom had the idea back in 2002, but due to several factors, her entrepreneurial pursuits had to wait.
Mar 4, 2025
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
ECONOMY & WORK
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
The model was also part of memorable moments and blunders on the popular show.
Mar 4, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
Everyone loves to see animals, but they don't expect someone to bring out sheep on national TV.
Mar 3, 2025