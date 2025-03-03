Pat Sajak stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' fans by revealing he wanted a tattoo of Vanna White on his chest

The former host of the show knew how to draw the attention to himself quite well.

Every game show host on American TV screens has a different personality, and fans have certain expectations from each of them. As opposed to someone like Steve Harvey, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak was never known for making suggestive or x-rated comments. But the 78-year-old surprised everyone by passing an NSFW remark in an earlier episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” One of the celebrities on the show was the frontman of the band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. Between the games, the host asked Madden about hosting "Ink Master," which featured up-and-coming tattoo artists.

As they spoke about tattoos, Sajak revealed that he wanted to get a tattoo of his co-host Vanna White on his chest. "I was going to have a little tattoo of Vanna put on my chest, but I didn't,” he said. The Good Charlotte frontman then said that it wasn’t too late to get it done.

However, he could never have anticipated what the veteran host said next. "I was afraid it would take away from my nipple ring," Sajak said, leaving the contestants in splits. The vocalist then composed himself and said, “I actually think it would complement the nipple rings.” The host then said that there was no need to talk about it anymore.

Although it was an awkward moment in the studio, fans on social media loved the segment and had fun in the comments under the clip. "This is the best banter ever 🤣," one user commented as per Good Housekeeping. "This is phenomenal on multiple levels. You know I want to [see] the punk rock Pat 🤘🏼," quipped another. “The fact that Pat said nipples on tantastic!” rpurrez05 commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden)

However, this was not the wildest thing Sajak ever did on “Wheel of Fortune.” During his earlier days, the veteran host shocked everyone when he and Vanna White kissed out of the blue. It was an unexpected moment that has remained wildly popular with fans even after so many years. It happened at a time when he was being moved from daytime television to nighttime television, and the host was saying goodbye to his regular audience.

After he was done saying his bit, Sajak said that there were still a few seconds remaining before the show went off-air and went ahead with the kiss. He started off by saying, “So we have about 15 seconds left, I don’t know what…,” before turning to White and adding, “Come here, baby.” Much to the co-host’s surprise, he landed a kiss on her lips. It might not have been a real kiss, but fans loved the moment regardless.

“Come here baby!!! Haha such a historic moment! Vanna's speech of Pat's retirement, she mentioned Pat as a brother. I don't think a brother or sister do that kiss. I always thought since I was a kid, that they were a couple,” one user commented. “Only Pat could get away with that,” quipped another.