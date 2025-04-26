'Wheel of Fortune' icon Pat Sajak steps into a new chapter of his life with a big career move

The legendary host has a history of theatre performances, and that seems to be one of his passions.

For more than four decades, Pat Sajak was the face of “Wheel of Fortune,” and the game show remained his main claim to fame. But the former host is more than just an entertainer for the small screen audience, and he has a lot more up his sleeve to offer after his departure from "Wheel of Fortune." A recent report in Broadway World has shed light on the legendary host's plans for his near future. It turns out that he’s going to dab his foot in acting once again. Sajak will be one of the stars in a stage performance of "Prescription: Murder," which will be held at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The TV veteran will play psychiatrist Dr. Roy Fleming in the William Link and Richard Levinson play, according to a report in y!Entertainment. The shows will be held from July 31 to August 10 of this year, so loyal fans of the former host could still book their tickets. The show also features stars such as TV newscaster Joe Moore. The play served as the basis for the popular television show "Columbo," and Sajak is not doing it just for the money. The veteran television personality, along with his long-time friend Moore, hopes to support the Hawaii Theatre Center, a nonprofit venue that relies on such events for maintenance and operations. Rehearsals for the same are being held over Zoom calls since both actors are residing in different states at the moment.

This might come as a surprise to a lot of people. Many believed that after he was done with hosting, Sajak would take some time away to spend with his loved ones. According to Hawaii Theatre Centre President Gregory D. Dunn, the 78-year-old decided to get back to acting thanks to his friend Moore. Sajak has made cameo appearances in several popular TV shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "The A-Team," and "The King of Queens" in the past.

"Pat Sajak and Joe Moore are longtime friends from their service in the army in Vietnam. Joe Moore is Hawaii's leading broadcast anchor. He's been on the KHON 2 news for decades, and he and Pat still enjoy acting together,” Dunn said as per People Magazine. "So through his relationship with Joe, Pat has been invited to perform at The Hawaii Theatre, which is the state's premier historic performing arts venue for several years."

Dunn also claimed that Sajak and Moore had performed together in six shows in the past, so the on-stage chemistry between the two certainly would be one to entice the audience. He also hailed the former “Wheel of Fortune” host for his support of his organisation.

"We don't receive any state or city, or federal funding to operate the venue, which is 102 years old. So it's a very expensive facility to maintain. Part of Pat's philanthropy, he very generously donates his time and talents to raise money to help support the theater," the Hawaii Theatre Centre President said.