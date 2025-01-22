ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment

The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant with Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant with Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The departure of Pat Sajak as "Wheel of Fortune" host was emotional for his colleagues and fans who remember him as a warm and friendly figure on TV screens. But even the star host has had moments when he faced flak from fans for his blunders or saying things that didn't go down well with viewers. According to The Mirror, a lot of viewers called him out on X (formerly Twitter), when he told a contestant to shut up on air.

The contestant, Angela Omezie had won a jackpot, and Sajak was telling her what she had won, just when the excited contestant cut him off. He was just saying, "According to my math, by $200...," until the contestant asked him to, “Shut up.” Sajak quickly composed himself and asked, "You didn't mean that personally?" It seemed like a light moment on the show but before leaving her side, Sajak mocked her and said, “Shut up.”

 

This is what made a lot of fans angry, and they took to X to criticize the veteran host. “Did you all hear Pat Sajak tell the today's winner, a black woman, to shut up?!? He didn't tell the previous screamer to shut up, but she was white. I felt last year should have been his last year. He's increasingly annoyed with excited folk,” user Pat Carmichael wrote. “I realize it was intended as banter but #PatSajak screaming “shut up” at a black woman on @WheelofFortune is not a good look,” quipped another user Hudson Mack.

But it was pretty evident that the contestant was not offended by it. She made it to the bonus round in which she could have won $40,000. Unfortunately, Angela did not get the puzzle right but she took it quite well and seemed happy with the $11,900 she took home.

 

Asking someone to shut up is one thing, but tackling a contestant on TV is a whole different ball game. That’s another unexpected thing that Sajak did with one contestant named Fred “The Fletcher” Jackson who was a man of many talents. He was a drama teacher, bar trivia host, and pro wrestler, and that third talent seemed to trigger the actions of the long-time game show host.

It all unfolded when Jackson was on a winning streak during that particular episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” He got every single puzzle right as his purse value kept on increasing. In the bonus round, he had a chance to win $40,000 and the puzzle was on the screen. After a couple of wrong answers, he got the correct one, all within 10 seconds and this win took his total winnings to a whopping $75,800.

 

As Jackson was celebrating with his loved ones, Sajak sneaked up from behind and pretended to put him in an arm bar. Being a pro wrestler, the contestant played along with the move to the best of his abilities and it made for a surprising but hilarious moment.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
6 hours ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
Corcoran connected with the idea on a personal level which created a foundation for a strong partnership.
1 day ago
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
NEWS
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
In the end, even the veteran host Pat Sajak commended the player for her outstanding run.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
The expert said that the man's reaction made for one of the most memorable moments on the show.
2 days ago
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
NEWS
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
To her shock, when she pressed the object inside the fabric, it made a beeping sound.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
Viewers alleged that the host failed to notice a mispronunciation which led to an illegitimate win.
3 days ago
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
NEWS
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
The guest's bakelite purses and bracelets wowed several experts on the show.
3 days ago
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
COSTCO
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
4 days ago
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
WALMART
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
While the company calls it a "testament to heritage and innovation", shoppers think differently.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
Sometimes contestants are so hilarious that the host doesn't even need to try.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
Fans have taken to social media to point out a stark difference between Sajak and him, that is jarring to look at.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
O'Leary invested in the bizarre business as it appealed to his creative side and it paid off.
5 days ago
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
Although the flamboyance was entertaining, the host found it somewhat unsettling.
5 days ago