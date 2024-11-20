Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.

The parents were surprised when they found a note written in response to the child's gesture.

People often think they can predict how children think and behave, but kids often tend to surprise adults with their simple yet thoughtful gestures. Such is the story of Parker Williams from Tampa, Florida, who touched hearts back in 2019, by showing appreciation for his teacher. He did so by putting the $15 he got as birthday money in a ziplock bag for his teacher with a note, instead of spending it.

The parents had no idea what their kid had in mind and later found out about his act of kindness when his teacher returned the note with a special note of her own. "I can’t accept this but appreciate the gesture, Parker," she responded, adding "Students like you are the reason I teach." Parker's father, Darell later took to Facebook to share the special story,which was later picked up by local news stations. "The first reaction was my eyes welling up with tears," Parker's mom, Jennifer Williams, told WFLA in an interview. "I think she’s a really kind teacher and she has her own way of teaching and she spends time on everybody," the boy explained in response to a question about his gesture.

Even though his teacher did not accept the gift, Parker said that he still feels super proud of what he had done. "It made me feel really nice and good," he said. "I think more people should be nice because it’s just a better thing to do than being mean," he added.

Later ABC News had a word with the teacher who revealed that when she first saw the money she was very confused. "When I looked at the note I said, 'Oh my gosh, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,'" she told the outlet. "I read the little note and I said, 'Parker, this is so sweet and such a kind gesture… I can’t take your money, but I really appreciate you looking out for me.'"

Later the mother, Jen Williams revealed everything that the teacher does for Parker. "Mrs. Chambers is emailing us many evenings, giving us ways Parker can improve, and things he's done well," she said. "It's becoming more of a 24/7 type job, but they're getting paid on the lower end of the pay scale."

Many commented on the post on Facebook to talk about the priceless gesture. "The first thing I thought about when I saw this was how your mom and dad raised you guys to think about others and how they showed that kindness towards me as well, you've seemed to have passed those same traits along to your sons!!!! Priceless," wrote Christopher Smith. "That might be the best thing I’ve ever seen on Facebook. You guys are doing something right over there," added Suzanne Marie. "You made me tear up. That is beyond super sweet. Kudos on parenting Jen and Darrell. You may adopt Anthony if you want," read a third comment by Tsveti Edmonds. The child's father also shared a video of the story being featured on the news.