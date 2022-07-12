The History of Twitter, From Inception to the Elon Musk Fiasco

While Twitter is arguably Obvious's biggest success, the venture capital firm, still operated by Biz Stone, helped launch other noteworthy brands, such as vegan brands Beyond Meat and Miyoko's Creamery as well as the photo and video editing platform VSCO.

During Dorsey's first tenure as CEO, he completed two funding rounds. This period also led to launching support on the app for hashtags, which grew organically from a method users had adopted to organize tweets about a common subject.