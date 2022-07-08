The History of Snap, Inc, From Picaboo to Present

Some people have their greatest ideas while high, and that certainly was the case according to Reggie Brown’s account of how Snapchat came to be. While smoking a joint, Brown mused that he wished he could send people disappearing photos. He shared the idea with his college friend Evan, who recognized it as a “million-dollar idea.” Spiegel, it would turn out, was off by several thousand millions.

Neither Spiegel nor Brown had much coding experience, so they reached out to Bobby Murphy, who developed all the code for the first version of the app. Spiegel and Murphy had previously worked together on a failed startup called Future Freshman. Spiegel led the interface design. Brown came up with the name Picaboo, which we all know didn’t stick.