Eduardo Saverin’s Settlement After His Lawsuit Against Facebook

As time progressed, Zuckerberg noticed that getting Saverin to sign off on things related to company funding or the reformation of Facebook under Delaware law (for tax purposes) was difficult. This led to Zuckerberg choosing to effectively cut out Saverin. Zuckerberg wrote in an instant message to an unnamed confidant at the time, saying of Saverin, “We basically need to sign over our intellectual property to a new company and just take the lawsuit… I’m just going to cut him out and then settle with him…"