Twitter Users Have Begged for an 'Edit' Function for Years — And They May Soon Get Their Wish

For nearly the entirety of Twitter's 15+ years of existence, users have been clamoring for an edit function on the app. After all, it can be frustrating to see a glaring typo or mistake in your post, the only solution for which is to delete it and start over. If you don't notice it quickly, your choice is to let the mistake lie or lose whatever likes, comments, or retweets you've amassed.

But there's are a couple reasons why Twitter doesn't have an edit button, and they have nothing to do with developers' ability to create that function.