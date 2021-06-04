When Will Twitter Blue Be Available in the U.S.?

Hi, Twitter 👋 We have arrived. Twitter Blue is going to be a journey and this is just the start. What features would you like to see up next? We want to hear from you.

Since Twitter Blue is currently only available to Australian and Canadian users, Americans want to know when they'll get access. While Twitter hasn't made an announcement about when U.S. users can expect Twitter Blue, it might want to work out some kinks and adjust features before launching Twitter Blue in the U.S. The U.S. has the most Twitter users out of any country, trailed by Japan and India.