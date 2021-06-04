Death Cross Stocks: What They Mean and How to Spot Them

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) just experienced a death cross at a 200/50-day MVA. The stock's 50-day MVA closed at $513.97, which is $0.53 below its 200-day MVA. Despite the fact that shares are up about 1.3 percent in the morning on June 4, the stock's momentum might be bearish given the death cross. This makes sense considering that the economy is reopening and in-person viewing stocks like AMC are getting all of the attention.