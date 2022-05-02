Meta Gala Costs at Least $3.5 Million to Throw, Event Has Raised $200M Over the Years

As for the cost to throw such an extravagant event many designers utilize to show off their latest creations, it’s estimated to be somewhere around $3.5 million, although we speculate that figure could be higher. Sure, it might sound a bit costly just to gather hundreds of celebrities and people of high status and wealth for one evening, but let’s not forget that the event is an annual fundraising gala used to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.