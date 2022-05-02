Meta Gala Costs at Least $3.5 Million to Throw, Event Has Raised $200M Over the Years

Meta Gala Costs at Least $3.5 Million to Throw, Event Has Raised $200M Over the YearsBy Jennifer Farrington
May. 2 2022, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
The Met Gala is a unique event held once a year and orchestrated by fashion icon Anna Wintour. Everything from the guest list down to laying out a strict set of rules, Wintour carries out the bulk of the responsibilities that go along with setting up the event. So, how much does it cost to throw the Met Gala and what do individual tickets cost?
Here’s how much it costs to throw the Met Gala, one of the most coveted events to attend.
While its tradition for the Met Gala to be held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on the first Monday in May, the theme for the event changes. While the event had to be postponed from May to September in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, it was able to resume its regular schedule in 2022.
This year, the Met Gala will be held on May 2, 2022, and the theme for the event is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." It will be hosted by Regina King, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, as well as LinManuel Miranda. Various celebrities and socialites will also be in attendance showcasing some of the wildest and most lavish outfits that exist.
As for the cost to throw such an extravagant event many designers utilize to show off their latest creations, it’s estimated to be somewhere around $3.5 million, although we speculate that figure could be higher. Sure, it might sound a bit costly just to gather hundreds of celebrities and people of high status and wealth for one evening, but let’s not forget that the event is an annual fundraising gala used to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
How much does the Met Gala raise each year?
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute generally invites anywhere between 500 and 600 guests to attend the Met Gala. Fewer people might be in attendance this year, however, due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus. Still, even with less people in attendance, the Met Gala is expected to raise millions of dollars just as it has done in the past.
The Cut reported that in 2018 and 2019, the Met Gala raised over $13 million. In 2021, that figure jumped to $16.75 million. It’s estimated that Wintour has helped raise $200 million in total through running the event.
Here’s how much people pay per ticket to attend the Met Gala.
The Met Gala, once viewed as an “elite gathering of Manhattan socialites,” has become a head-turning red carpet event for celebrities and people alike. Attending the Met Gala is a privilege many aren’t afforded perhaps because of their lack of social status. Ticket prices might also have something to do with it.
If you’re lucky enough to be invited to the Met Gala, you’re likely paying anywhere between $30,000 and $50,000 per ticket, reports Business Insider. If you want to reserve a table, those are said to sell for “$275,000 to $500,000.” While plenty of attendees pay their own way, others are sponsored by brands.
In 2015, Yahoo reportedly paid $3 million to secure two tables at the Gala. Brands that reserve tables typically invite guests of their own, although Wintour has the final say in who makes the list.