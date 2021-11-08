Ryan Reynolds Owns Mint Mobile? Here’s How He Became a Stakeholder

Mint Mobile offers consumers the option of purchasing a 3-, 6-, or 12-month plan. The company claims the more months you commit to, the cheaper your wireless bill will be. After your initial 3-month term ends, you can either renew or change the number of months in your plan.

In the event that you need more data, you’re given the option of purchasing 1 GB for $10, 3 GB for $20, or simply upgrading your plan, no matter where you are in your term. A 3-month plan for a new customer currently sells for the following:

4 GB/month – $15

10 GB/month – $20

15 GB/month – $25

Unlimited monthly data – $30

Plans either use 5G or 4G LTE, whichever provides better coverage.