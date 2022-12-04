Is Taryn Hatcher Still With NBC Sports Philadelphia? Big Changes, Explained

In August 2022, a writer for Barstool Sports wrote, “The only one true good thing that has been keeping this city afloat [referring to Philadelphia] since then [referring to how badly the city’s teams had been doing] has been Taryn Hatcher, who started off working on the Flyers broadcasts.”

The writer continued, “I am terrified right now. Just horrified at the fact that the rest of the world is going to start finding out about Taryn Hatcher.” And it appears his fear is coming true.