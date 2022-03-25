Billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer Plan to Go 'All In' for Chelsea FC Bid

Russian oligarch and owner of the Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovich has to sell the club to avoid sanctions from the U.K. amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. With the sale deadline looming, one leading bidder is Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management. He owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Harris and his business partner David Blitzer, who also works in an executive role for Blackstone, are prepared to go "all-in" on Chelsea.