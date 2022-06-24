ESPN's Malika Andrews Grew Her Net Worth Reporting on the NBA
On June 23, 2022, ESPN reporter Malika Andrews made history as the first woman to host the NBA draft. Andrews has earned a net worth of about $500,000 in her career as an NBA reporter and host of ESPN's “NBA Today,” according to ExactNetWorth.
Malika Andrews
ESPN NBA reporter
Net worth: $500,000
ESPN reporter Malika Andrews made history this week as the first woman to host the NBA Draft. Andrews has built a career as an NBA reporter. Her younger sister, Kendra, is also an NBA reporter for ESPN.
Age: 27
Alma mater: University of Portland
Hometown: Oakland, Calif.
Sister: Kendra Andrews
ESPN announced in May that Andrews, 27, would host the 2022 NBA Draft held on June 23. She took the reins from Rece Davis, who has hosted the event for the last decade.
"I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA Draft. It's really kind of beyond words," Andrews said in a video posted to the ESPN PR Twitter page. "At the end of the day, I know I have a great team behind me. Thank you to everyone who believed I could do it."
Andrews said that Davis offered her some advice to lean on the experts behind her during the broadcast.
Andrews has already broken records in the world of NBA reporting. In 2020, she was the only Black female NBA reporter at ESPN and the youngest sideline reporter at the NBA Bubble, the isolation zone for the NBA games to go on during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Portland television news station KGW8. Last year, she was named to the sports industry's Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
Andrews grew up as a Golden State Warriors fan.
Born and raised in Oakland, Calif., Andrews was a basketball fan, specifically of San Francisco's Golden State Warriors. She went to college at the University of Portland, where she worked for the school newspaper, The Beacon, as a sports writer, sports editor, and editor-in-chief.
After graduating from college in 2017 with a communications degree, Andrews whet to work as a reporter at the Denver Post, The New York Times, and the Chicago Tribune. In 2018, Andrews got her dream job as an NBA reporter for ESPN. At first, she covered the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, she moved to New York to cover the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.
Andrews' reporting has been recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. She was also nominated for an Emmy for Emerging On-Air Talent in 2021.
Andrews' younger sister is also an NBA reporter.
Andrews' younger sister Kendra is also an NBA sports reporter, who has built her career reporting on the family's favorite team, the Golden State Warriors. After reporting on the Warriors for NBC Sports in the Bay Area, Kendra was hired by ESPN in 2021 to cover the team.
Kendra was reportedly the first of the two sisters to decide to pursue a career in sports reporting. But Malika was the first to start in the profession.
"I like to say it was her idea, but I did it first," Andrews told NBC Sports in February 2021. She credits the nights her family watched sports together and her sister's career goals for helping launch her own career.
"I didn't necessarily think that that was going to be a domino that led me to this industry that now I can't imagine my life without," Malika told NBC Sports. "But that's how it went for me. I fell in love with reporting. It's like, man, this is awesome."