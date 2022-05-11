Steve Kerr Grew His Net Worth as an NBA Player and Coach

Steve Kerr has been the head coach of the Golden State Warriors NBA team since 2014. In his first year as the coach, Kerr had the best record of wins for a rookie coach in NBA history. Before his coaching career, Kerr spent 15 years on the court as an NBA player. He's won five NBA Championships — three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. In 2016, he was named NBA Coach of the Year.

Age: 56

Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon

Alma Mater: University of Arizona

Wife: Margot (Brennan) Kerr

Children: Nick, Maddy, and Matthew