Shaquille O’Neal on NBA Earnings: “You Got to Invest It”

According to Black Enterprise, O’Neal owns or owned 17 Auntie Anne’s locations and nine Papa John’s locations, and he reportedly owned 40 locations of 24-Hour Fitness and 150 car washes.

O’Neal explained the allure of franchising in a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying he likes “partnering up with another reliable, excellent brand, being in business with people, and just owning stuff.”