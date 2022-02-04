Shaquille O’Neal Has Grown His Brand and Wealth Since NBA Retirement

Shaquille O’Neal was a basketball standout who was the 1992 first draft pick for the Orlando Magic and won Rookie of the Year his first season. O’Neal became part of the Olympic gold medal men’s basketball team in 1996 and then moved to the LA Lakers, where he was part of three NBA championship teams. O’Neal has also acted, invested in real estate, and earned millions in endorsement money.

Birthdate: March 6, 1972

Education: Louisiana State University, University of Phoenix