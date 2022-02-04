Shaquille O’Neal Has Grown His Brand and Wealth Since NBA Retirement

Shaquille O’Neal Has Grown His Brand and Wealth Since NBA RetirementBy Kathryn Underwood
Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t just been relaxing following his retirement from the NBA in 2011. The 7-foot-1-inch former professional basketball player has earned millions as a rapper, actor, podcaster, and investor. Celebrity endorsements have also rounded out his wealth. In 2022, O’Neal’s net worth is estimated at $400 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
Shaquille O’Neal
NBA Player, Actor, Rapper, Producer, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $400 million
Shaquille O’Neal was a basketball standout who was the 1992 first draft pick for the Orlando Magic and won Rookie of the Year his first season. O’Neal became part of the Olympic gold medal men’s basketball team in 1996 and then moved to the LA Lakers, where he was part of three NBA championship teams. O’Neal has also acted, invested in real estate, and earned millions in endorsement money.
Birthdate: March 6, 1972
Education: Louisiana State University, University of Phoenix
Shaquille O’Neal has a hefty salary and net worth.
O’Neal, or “Shaq,” earned $3 million in the 1992–1993 season while playing for the Orlando Magic. By the time he became an LA Laker in 1996, his salary was up to $10.7 million. From 2001 until 2010, he was making more than $20 million per season, first with the Lakers, then the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
All told, O’Neal’s lifetime NBA earnings were about $292 million, and his current net worth is estimated at $400 million.
Shaquille O'Neal criticized Ben Simmons
Recently, O’Neal publicly criticized Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, who has been sitting out the season awaiting a requested trade. As NBC Sports reported, although O'Neal didn’t explicitly use Simmons’ name, it was clear who he was referring to as a “crybaby” about the situation.
Does Shaquille O'Neal own JCPenney, Forever 21, and Elvis Presley?
O’Neal has purchased significant stakes in multiple businesses over the years. He’s the second-largest shareholder of Authentic Brands Group, which owns retail brands like Forever 21, JCPenney, Barneys New York, and Reebok. CEO of ABG Jamie Salter entrusted O’Neal with the shares of the company after acquiring the rights to his brand.
Oddly enough, as a key shareholder of ABG, O’Neal also owns a large portion of the rights to Elvis Presley’s name and intellectual property.
Shaquille O'Neal launched his NFT for charity.
O’Neal created an NFT collection on Notables in December 2021, “Shaq Gives Back.” The NFT collection consists of a series of artist portraits of O'Neal with various facial expressions. The proceeds were to go to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which focuses on serving children in need.
Reportedly, the NFT collection raised $2 million over a five-day period. O'Neal isn’t the first NBA player to jump into the NFT space. A Lebron James NFT sold for $400,000, and Stephen Curry also released NFTs with UnderArmour.
Shaquille O’Neal has shared his thoughts on family and wealth.
O’Neal was married to Shaunie Nelson from 2002 until 2011, and they have four children together. He has two other children as well.
O'Neal has spoken publicly about his philosophy on wealth and parenting. He doesn’t want his children to be entitled because of their father’s fame and wealth. In October 2021, he appeared on a podcast saying that he expects his kids to get an education (as he did) and work hard. He’s quoted as saying, “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.”