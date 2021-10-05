Shaq Commemorates His Career With 'The Eras of Dominance' NFT Collection

Four-time NBA champion and serial entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal , also known as Shaq, has hopped on the NFT train with his recent investment in two Creature World NFTs by New York City artist Danny Cole. Shaq has also announced the upcoming release of his NFT collection, "Shaquille O'Neal: The Eras of Dominance." Many collectors want to know how to buy it .

The collection will be released in partnership with the Ethernity Chain and dropped on Ethernity , an Ethereum layer 2 platform.

O'Neal's NFT collection will consist of five unique NFTs depicting scenes from the three teams he played for in his career—the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic. Those who purchase NFTs will be automatically be entered to win a pair of size 22 custom shoes, a personal call from Shaq himself, and an exclusive dinner at Shaq's music festival.

When does Shaq's NFT collection release, and how can you buy it?

"Shaquille O'Neal: The Eras of Dominance" collection is set to launch on Oct. 15 on Ethernity. To participate in the drop, users will have to buy Ethernity's native ERN token, which can be purchased either on Uniswap or Binance.

Article continues below advertisement

Hmmm Messi and Shaq….. guess what they have in common… https://t.co/4YuSu2W6Nw — Nick Rose (ETHERNITY) (@iamnickrose) September 30, 2021 Source: Twitter: (@iamnickrose)

Besides being used to purchase authenticated NFTs, ERN tokens can unlock further earning potential through staking, and staking unlocks liquidity-providing tokens. Users can lock their ERN tokens to farm STONES, which are tokens that can be redeemed for "exclusive NFTs."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ethernity

Since Ethernity operates on the Ethereum network, users will not have to integrate another wallet outside of the popularly used MetaMask or Fortmatic wallets. Users must create an account before they can purchase any NFT on the platform and should note that it operates on a "know-you-customer" (KYC) basis.

Article continues below advertisement

After every NFT purchase, a percentage is allocated to charities and ERN holders. Ethernity has partnered with other athletes and their collections, including WNBA players and Hall of Fame inductees Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash and Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi.