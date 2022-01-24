Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies at 73 With a Net Worth in the Millions

"Fashion is beautiful, 3-D art on a human being. But it wasn't enough, which is why I went on to create in other ways. For me, it wasn't the right tool anymore. But perfume still interests me,” Mugler told Elle in 2017. Mugler’s years in fashion design were celebrated with the exhibit Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, which opened in 2019 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.