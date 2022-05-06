Sky Ferreira Didn’t Turn Down Elon Musk at the Met Gala After All

The 2022 Met Gala not only managed to produce footage of celebs in some of the most gorgeous ensembles we’ve seen yet, but it also stirred up a few controversies. Kim Kardashian’s crash diet that allowed her to lose 16 pounds in 21 days in order to fit into an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress is number one. The second was Elon Musk being turned down by singer Sky Ferreira. Did Ferreira really turn Musk down?