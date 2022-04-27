One of the new features Musk plans to bring to Twitter is an edit button. While some think this will end pesky typos, tech experts believe edit buttons can be dangerous. Leslie Miley, a former engineer at Twitter, Slack, Apple, and Google, told NPR, "From gaslighting people, you know, to say well, this is what you said and then they change the tweets— they're like, this is not what I said - all the way to someone posting something that is categorically false..."