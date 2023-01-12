Home > News Source: Coachella Get Ready for Coachella 2023 — Ticket Pricing and Performers By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 12 2023, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Rain or shine, Coachella 2023 is happening this year, and your chance to pre-order tickets to the biggest music festival in the world will soon be here. For those who purchased tickets for or attended Coachella in 2022, early access began on Jan. 11. However, if this is the first time you’ll be attending the event or you merely skipped the last, you can pre-order your Coachella 2023 tickets starting Jan. 13.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Goldenvoice, the organizer of Coachella, there are very limited weekend one passes still available which means you may have better luck looking for tickets to the second weekend of the event. Want to know more about how much Coachella 2023 costs and who will be performing this year? Keep reading!

When is Coachella 2023?

Coachella 2023 is scheduled to fall on the third and fourth weekends of April. Weekend one of Coachella begins on Friday, April 14, 2023, and ends on Sunday, April 16. The second weekend of the event begins on Friday, April 21, 2023, and ends on Sunday, April 23.

Article continues below advertisement

How much are Coachella 2023 tickets?

If you’re lucky enough to find Coachella 2023 tickets before they sell out, be prepared to pay some big bucks. If you want to attend the event on the first weekend, you’ll need to pay $599 for a general admission ticket. If you’re looking to attend the event on the second weekend, ticket prices start at $499 and reach as high as $599 for general admission.

You can also purchase a general admission ticket that includes shuttle transportation, but that’ll cost you $649 for weekend one of Coachella 2023. Ticket prices (with shuttle) are a bit more flexible during weekend two. Prices start at $599 and reach as high as $649. In addition to the cost of the ticket, you’ll also need to pay a $50 convenience fee.

Article continues below advertisement

How much are Coachella 2023 VIP passes?

Source: Coachella The Safari Camping ground and the VIP Rose Garden.

Want access to the venue and VIP areas? You’ll need to purchase a Coachella VIP pass for that. During the first weekend of Coachella, the VIP tickets that are still available will cost you $1,269 plus a $130 convenience fee. During weekend two, VIP ticket prices range from $1,069 to $1,269.

Coachella will use a new ticketing platform in 2023.

This year, Coachella will be using a new ticketing platform powered by AXS. You’ll need to create an AXS Coachella Fan account if you’ll be attending the event. The event organizer also requires that you download the Coachella mobile app in order to register your wristband.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, because Coachella tickets are pricey and often hard to come by once the pre-sale begins, scammers have taken notice and try to take advantage of those who are struggling to secure a spot at the event. With that said, you shouldn't purchase Coachella 2023 tickets from a third party or scalper as the event organizer says it “won’t service, authenticate or support passes” that are purchased from these parties.

Who will be performing at Coachella 2023?