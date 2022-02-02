Coachella Is Offering Lifetime Passes Through NFTs — Get Yours Soon

Coachella Is Offering Lifetime Passes Through NFTs — Get Yours SoonBy Ade Hennis
Feb. 2 2022, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
NFT enthusiasts like Gary Vee have frequently said that NFTs will be how people get access to concerts in the future. Coachella is the first music festival to make those ideas a reality. Coachella will allow people to buy NFT passes. Among the collectibles, the festival will offer lifetime passes to the event. How can people buy a Coachella lifetime pass through NFTs?
Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and it can be extremely hard to purchase tickets through initial sales. Many people have to purchase tickets for resale value on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek.
Coachella is offering three tiers of the NFT collection.
There are three different tiers of the Coachella NFT collection. Two tiers offer NFTs for sale, while the highest tier lists NFTs for auction. The lowest-priced tier is the Sights and Sounds Collection, which is a group of 10,000 digital art pieces that cost $60. There are 10 different types of collectibles in this collection. Someone who mints from this tier will randomly receive one of the 10 variations. The digital collectible will be redeemable for the physical copy of the art piece.
The second tier is the Desert Reflections Collection, which is a group of 1,000 digital art pieces that have a price tag of $180. Buyers will randomly receive one of the 10 different variations of a special digital Coachella poster. Holders can redeem a Desert Reflections NFT for a physical copy of Coachella’s photo book that’s over 400 pages. The photo book has photos of the festival from 1999–2019.
The Coachella Keys Collection offers lifetime passes.
The third tier of Coachella NFTs is the Coachella Keys Collection. This collection consists of 10 unique NFT keys, ranked from one to 10, that all grant lifetime access to the festival for two guests and access to the festival’s future virtual experiences. However, each collectible also has its own extra lifetime perk(s).
The first key is the Infinite Key, which provides front-of-house views for one performance, a $500 voucher for food and beverages, private transportation service for up to four people from Thursday to Monday, and a meal at the Rose Garden.
The second key is the Key to the Safari, which offers safari camping accommodations for one festival weekend each year. The third key, Key to Coachella (Guest) doesn't have a unique perk. However, the fourth key, Key to Coachella (VIP), provides lifetime VIP tickets.
At number five is the Key to the Secret Party, which only offers an extra perk for the 2022 festival and that's access to a private party. It isn't clear if the extra perk will change every year. Coachella doesn't list private party access as a lifetime benefit.
The festival’s sixth key is the Key to the Sahara. Holders will be able to go on stage in a designated tent during one of the performances. With the Key to the Coachella Stage, you’ll be able to have front-of-house views for one performance. The eighth key, Key to the Producer Tour, has a 2022 benefit of having a one-hour-long tour of the festival with a Coachella producer. Similar to the fifth key, it isn't clear if the extra benefit changes every year.
The Key to the Dinner in the Garden allows you to bring other people with you. The key offers two additional VIP passes and a meal at the Rose Garden. These two extra perks are listed as a benefit only for 2022.
The tenth key, Key to the VIP Compound, is arguably the grandest of them all. It offers eight additional guest passes for weekend two of the festival and access to a fully stocked trailer in the VIP area during weekend two for up to 10 people. These extra benefits are only for the 2022 festival.
Where can people buy or bid on the Coachella NFTs?
The sale and auctions start on Feb. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FTX.US. Coachella’s NFT marketplace lists all of the NFTs that will be available and it will redirect you to FTX’s listings. After the initial auctions and sales have concluded, the public can purchase the collectibles through resale on the festival’s marketplace.