Coachella Is Offering Lifetime Passes Through NFTs — Get Yours Soon

The festival’s sixth key is the Key to the Sahara. Holders will be able to go on stage in a designated tent during one of the performances. With the Key to the Coachella Stage, you’ll be able to have front-of-house views for one performance. The eighth key, Key to the Producer Tour, has a 2022 benefit of having a one-hour-long tour of the festival with a Coachella producer. Similar to the fifth key, it isn't clear if the extra benefit changes every year.